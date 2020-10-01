New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Pump Water Heater Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956926/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027. Air-To-Water Heat Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$123.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ground Source Heat Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Heat Pump Water Heater market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 273-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956926/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Heat Pump Water Heater Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Heat Pump Water Heater Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Heat Pump Water Heater Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Air-To-Water Heat Pumps (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Air-To-Water Heat Pumps (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Air-To-Water Heat Pumps (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Ground Source Heat Pumps (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Ground Source Heat Pumps (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Ground Source Heat Pumps (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Residential Sector (End-Use) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Residential Sector (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Residential Sector (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Non-Residential Sector (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Non-Residential Sector (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Non-Residential Sector (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Heat Pump Water Heater Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Heat Pump Water Heater Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Heat Pump Water Heater: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heat Pump
Water Heater in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Japanese Heat Pump Water Heater Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Heat Pump Water Heater Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Heat Pump Water Heater Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Heat Pump Water Heater in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Heat Pump Water Heater Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Heat Pump Water Heater Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Heat Pump Water Heater Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Heat Pump Water Heater Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: French Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: French Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Heat Pump Water Heater Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: German Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Heat Pump Water Heater Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Italian Demand for Heat Pump Water Heater in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Heat Pump Water Heater:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Heat Pump Water Heater in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Heat Pump Water Heater Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Heat Pump Water Heater Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Spanish Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 75: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Spanish Heat Pump Water Heater Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 81: Russian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Russian Heat Pump Water Heater Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Heat Pump Water Heater Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Heat Pump Water Heater Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Water Heater Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Heat Pump Water Heater Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Australian Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Australian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Heat Pump Water Heater Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Indian Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Indian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: South Korean Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Heat Pump Water
Heater: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Water Heater Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Heat Pump Water Heater in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Water Heater Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Heat Pump Water Heater Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 125: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Latin American Heat Pump Water Heater Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 127: Latin American Heat Pump Water Heater Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Heat Pump Water Heater Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Heat Pump Water Heater in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Heat Pump Water Heater Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Argentinean Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Argentinean Heat Pump Water Heater Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 137: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 139: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Brazilian Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Brazilian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Heat Pump Water Heater Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 145: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Mexican Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Mexican Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Heat Pump Water Heater Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Heat Pump Water Heater Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Heat Pump Water Heater Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Heat Pump Water Heater Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 158: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: The Middle East Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: The Middle East Heat Pump Water Heater Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: The Middle East Heat Pump Water Heater Historic
Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 163: The Middle East Heat Pump Water Heater Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Heat Pump Water Heater: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Iranian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heat Pump
Water Heater in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Iranian Heat Pump Water Heater Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Heat Pump Water Heater Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 173: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Israeli Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Israeli Heat Pump Water Heater Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 176: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Heat Pump Water Heater Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Heat Pump Water Heater in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Heat Pump Water Heater Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Heat Pump Water Heater Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Heat Pump Water Heater Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Heat Pump Water Heater Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Heat Pump Water Heater Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 196: African Heat Pump Water Heater Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Heat Pump Water Heater Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 198: African Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: African Heat Pump Water Heater Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Heat Pump Water Heater Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: Heat Pump Water Heater Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956926/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: