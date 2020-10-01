Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Dental Services Market to Reach US$8.1 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Services estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Dental Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • 1300SMILES
  • Abano Healthcare Group Ltd
  • American Dental Partners
  • Apollo White Dental
  • Aspen Dental Management, Inc.
  • Axiss Dental
  • Birner Dental Management Services, Inc.
  • Brighter Dental
  • Bupa Dental Care
  • Coast Dental Services, LLC
  • Dental Services Group
  • Enel-Med SA
  • Floss Dental
  • Folktandvarden Stockholms lan AB
  • Gentle Dentistry
  • Healthway Medical Group
  • InterDent Service Corporation
  • Kool Smiles
  • Midwest Dental
  • Mydentist
  • Northwestern Management Services (Seychelles)
  • Novadent
  • Oral Care AB
  • Oral Hammaslaakarit
  • OraSolv AB
  • Pacific Dental Services
  • PlusTerveys Oy
  • Praktikertjanst AB
  • Q & M Dental Group
  • Smile Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Dental Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 65

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck7hhg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900