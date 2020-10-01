Myrtle Beach, SC, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, which specializes in condominium and homeowner association management services, announced today the official rebranding of Gold Crown Management to RealManage. Gold Crown became a part of the RealManage family in October of 2018.

“After nearly thirty years of building a professionally accredited community management firm, I felt we needed to advance the technology services provided to our clients; community residents and their board of directors, to meet the needs of today’s homeowners,” states John Reyelt, CHA, RRP, CMCA®, AMS®, LSM®, PCAM®, Division President “Every day, technology is advancing, and we move right along. We had to be more than competitive; we have to be the leader. After contacting providers, both regionally and nationally, I elected to merge with RealManage. Simply, they have the answers to our future. I am confident we are now providing the highest level of accuracy and amount of information available to all of our clients today. I am proud to be associated with the RealManage family of Brands.”

Gold Crown Management has managed condo and homeowner associations since 1992, amassing a portfolio of 80 community associations and 9,000 condo and HOA units in Myrtle Beach and Charleston, SC. The company committed to customer service excellence is one of only 20 management companies across North and South Carolina that hold the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) designation.

Chris O’Neill, CEO of RealManage, states, “We are excited to have Gold Crown integrated into our company. Gold Crown is a fantastic addition to our RealManage family, allowing us the wonderful opportunity to expand our operations in South Carolina under the phenomenal leadership of some of the top veterans in the industry. Gold Crown has a long history of providing excellent service to their clients, and we look forward to enhancing that with the support of our industry leading platform.”With the enhanced management tools that partnership with RealManage brings, the South Carolina team will be able to provide an even higher level of service to their client communities with state-of-the-art management tools and capabilities. Association clients and community managers will have extensive views into the performance of their community, along with enhanced communication.

The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top four HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage manages over 1,700 associations nationwide and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.RealManage is a community management company with office locations in California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington. They provide management services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. Learn more about RealManage at realmanage.com.

