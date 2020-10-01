New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956912/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. DME, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$24.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical & Therapy Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Healthcare Equipment Leasing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Personal & Home Care Equipment Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR



In the global Personal & Home Care Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

De Lage Landen International BV

GE Capital

National Technology Leasing Corporation

Oak Leasing Ltd.

Rotech Healthcare, Inc.

Siemens Financial Services GmbH







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: DME (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: DME (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: DME (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Surgical & Therapy Equipment (Product) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Surgical & Therapy Equipment (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Surgical & Therapy Equipment (Product) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Personal & Home Care Equipment (Product) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Personal & Home Care Equipment (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Personal & Home Care Equipment (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Storage & Transport Equipment (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Storage & Transport Equipment (Product) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Storage & Transport Equipment (Product) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Digital & Electronic Equipment (Product) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Digital & Electronic Equipment (Product) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Digital & Electronic Equipment (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Healthcare Equipment Leasing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Healthcare Equipment Leasing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Healthcare Equipment Leasing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Japanese Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Healthcare Equipment Leasing in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 53: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Healthcare Equipment Leasing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Healthcare Equipment Leasing in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Equipment

Leasing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Healthcare Equipment Leasing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 98: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 118: Indian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 123: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Healthcare Equipment

Leasing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Healthcare Equipment Leasing in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Healthcare Equipment Leasing Marketby

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Healthcare Equipment

Leasing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 143: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Healthcare Equipment Leasing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Historic Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Healthcare Equipment Leasing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Healthcare Equipment Leasing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: Iranian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 182: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Healthcare Equipment Leasing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Healthcare Equipment

Leasing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 196: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 206: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Healthcare Equipment Leasing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

