Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ozone Meter Market By Product (Portable, Handheld and Tabletop), By Component (Hardware and Software), By Application (Food Safety, Water Treatment, Environmental Testing, Manufacturing and Sterilization), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The factors responsible for the growth of the Global Ozone Meter Market during the forecast period include surging demand for ozone meter in numerous sectors, such as in water treatment plants to measure the ozone content in cooling, process, potable, waste, and raw water. Moreover, ozone meter also has the capability to detect and measure low ozone concentration in the air and water, which is positively influencing the growth of the ozone meter market across the globe.



In addition to this, various growing economies are rapidly making efforts and focussing more to maintain environmental sustainability, which is also anticipated to boost the growth of the Global Ozone Meter Market over the next 5 years. However, the lack of awareness about the ozone contamination in some undeveloped areas might hamper the Global Ozone Meter Market growth in the coming years.



The Global Ozone Meter Market is segmented based on product, component, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into food safety, water treatment, environmental testing, manufacturing and sterilization.



Among them, the use of ozone meters for water treatment application is anticipated to grow at a high pace during the forecast period. This growth is because ozone serves as a disinfectant when the treated water enters the food processing plant. Moreover, it enhances the filtration process, which is aided by oxidation of dissolved organic compounds, thereby increasing filter run times to backwashing.



Major players operating in the ozone meter market include Emerson Electric Co, PCE Deutschland GmbH, Halma plc (Palintest), DKK-TOA Corporation, 2B Technologies, Ozone Solutions, Inc., ProMinent, Trotec GmbH, Labtron, Eco Sensors Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Ozone Meter Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Portable, Handheld and Tabletop)

5.2.2. By Component (Hardware and Software)

5.2.3. By Application (Food Safety, Water Treatment, Environmental Testing, Manufacturing and Sterilization)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2018)



6. North America Ozone Meter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product

6.2.2. By Component

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Ozone Meter Market Outlook

6.3.2. Canada Ozone Meter Market Outlook

6.3.3. Mexico Ozone Meter Market Outlook



7. Europe Ozone Meter Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Component

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. Norway Ozone Meter Market Outlook

7.3.2. Russia Ozone Meter Market Outlook

7.3.3. United Kingdom Ozone Meter Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Ozone Meter Market Outlook

7.3.5. Denmark Ozone Meter Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Ozone Meter Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Component

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Ozone Meter Market Outlook

8.3.2. India Ozone Meter Market Outlook

8.3.3. Indonesia Ozone Meter Market Outlook

8.3.4. Malaysia Ozone Meter Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia Ozone Meter Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Ozone Meter Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Component

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. South Africa Ozone Meter Market Outlook

9.3.2. Saudi Arabia Ozone Meter Market Outlook

9.3.3. UAE Ozone Meter Market Outlook



10. South America Ozone Meter Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product

10.2.2. By Component

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Ozone Meter Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Ozone Meter Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Ozone Meter Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Emerson Electric Co

13.2.2. PCE Deutschland GmbH

13.2.3. Halma plc (Palintest)

13.2.4. DKK-TOA Corporation

13.2.5. 2B Technologies

13.2.6. Ozone Solutions, Inc.

13.2.7. ProMinent

13.2.8. Trotec GmbH

13.2.9. Labtron

13.2.10. Eco Sensors Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1dwpc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900