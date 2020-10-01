Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Datacenter Deployment Spending - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Datacenter Deployment Spending Market to Reach $120.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Datacenter Deployment Spending estimated at US$51.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$120.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the period 2020-2027.

Service Provider, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.2% CAGR and reach US$79 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enterprise segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR

The Datacenter Deployment Spending market in the U. S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • AT&T, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
  • Equinix, Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • NTT Communications Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Datacenter Deployment Spending Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Datacenter Deployment Spending Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Service Provider and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
  • 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment Spending by End-Buyer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service Provider and Enterprise for the Years 2020 & 2027
  • Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
  • 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment Spending by Datacenter Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Localized, Mid-tier, High-end and Mega for the Years 2020 & 2027
  • Current & Future Analysis for Datacenter Deployment Spending by Build Type - New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
  • 7-Year Perspective for Datacenter Deployment Spending by Build Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Datacenter and Rebuild Datacenter for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2nz8d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900