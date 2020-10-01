Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Tuesday 6 October 2020.



The series ISLA CB 27 and ISLA CBI 28 will be offered to investors.

The series are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 13 October 2020.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 6 October 2020.