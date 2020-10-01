NEWS RELEASE

Sunstone welcomes Novo Holdings A/S as new LP in Sunstone Life Science Ventures Fund IV

Copenhagen, 1 October 2020 – Sunstone today announced that Novo Holdings A/S has joined as Limited Partner (LP) in Sunstone’s latest fund; Sunstone Life Science Ventures Fund IV (“Sunstone IV”)

Sunstone has been collaborating with Novo Seeds and Novo Ventures, both a part of Novo Holdings, for many years and in several portfolio companies. The investment signifies the relationship Sunstone has established with Novo Holdings, and it supports Sunstone’s approach to developing early stage biotech companies.

“We are both proud and happy to welcome Novo Holdings as an LP in the fund. Novo Holdings understands our industry and the potential financial risks and high returns associated with the industry. The presence of Novo Holdings’ strong brand will help increase awareness and confidence among other regional institutional investors less familiar with biotech and will support our future fundraising,” says Søren Lemonius, Sunstone Managing General Partner.

”At Novo Seeds, we’ve seen a steady growth in the number and quality of Nordic investment opportunities in recent years. We expect the trend to continue and we are pleased to make this investment and strengthen an important and well-established investor in the life science ecosystem. In addition to making a profitable fund investment, we look forward to seeing the fund invest and develop Nordic life science companies and apply its network and insight to create value not only for us but also for biotechs in the region,” said Søren Møller, Managing Partner for Novo Seeds, the early stage investment arm of Novo Holdings.

The investment strategy of Sunstone IV is a continuation of Sunstone’s successful strategy of investing in novel therapeutics with the potential to improve the quality of patient care and treatment. The typical investments are based on a strong scientific rationale for therapies that address unmet medical needs within the framework of an attractive business case. The geographical scope is Europe with particular emphasis on the large life science hubs. The Sunstone team has already made two investments out of Sunstone IV; STipe Therapeutics A/S (DK) and Forendo OY (F).

About Sunstone Life Science Ventures:

Sunstone Life Science Ventures is an independent European venture capital investment firm founded in 2007 by an international team of industry experts with combined entrepreneurial, operational and financial experience. Sunstone Life Science Ventures focuses on developing and expanding early-stage Life Science companies with strong potential to achieve global success in their markets. Since the inception, Sunstone Life Science Ventures has invested in more than 50 companies in the areas of pharmaceuticals, medical technologies and diagnostics, and has completed more than 20 successful IPOs and large M&A transactions. Managing total funds of approx. €500 million, Sunstone Life Science Ventures is one of the largest Nordic venture capital investors.





About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It is the holding and investment company of the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, and is responsible for managing the Novo Nordisk Foundation’s assets.

Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets. Further information: http://www.novoholdings.dk

Sunstone contact:

Søren Lemonius

Managing General Partner

+45 40 81 48 89

lemonius@sunstone.eu





Sunstone Life Science Ventures A/S – Store Strandstræde 18 - DK-1255 Copenhagen K, Denmark

http://sunstone.eu

