Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Analysis of the Libra Cryptocurrency Project from a Regulatory Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The announcement by Facebook in June 2019 regarding the proposed launch of their cryptocurrency Libra has triggered reactions from across the globe. Whilst the concept of a virtual currency available over a blockchain wasn't new, the fact that this was being fronted by Facebook made this a completely different ball game.

With close to 2.5 billion users worldwide, it was clear that Facebook's ambition was to create globally dominant currency, expanding financial services and the associated benefits to corners of the world where they don't currently exist.

Inevitably, the announcement also generated a considerable amount of nervousness and backlash from central banks and regulators worldwide, the sense being that Libra could destabilise monetary policy and introduce multiple regulatory headaches such as un-detectable money laundering. This was in addition to the already existing data privacy concerns faced by Facebook.



What the Report Offers:



The report is intended to provide insights into what the entry of Libra might mean for the industry, particularly from a regulatory perspective. The report leverages observations from the wider cryptoassets market to develop insights into what is still a rather complex and unregulated area of financial services.



The report analyses the responses from various parts of the world, and also how Facebook has responded since the initial announcement back in June 2019. The report is beneficial to cryptoassets market participants, consumers, regulators as well as any other interested parties such as academic institutions, think-tanks, and consultancies



Key Areas Explored in the Report:

Cryptocurrencies: Current regulatory challenges

Understanding Libra 1.0 and its Ecosystem

Analysis of response to date from global regulators

Libra 2.0 and The Road Ahead

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Cryptocurrencies: Current Regulatory Challenges

Brief Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain

Monetary Policy and Cryptocurrencies: An Uncomfortable Relationship or an Impossible One?

Anti-Money Laundering Made Tricky

2. Understanding Libra 1.0 and its Eco-System

The Libra Mission - June 2019

What Libra was and wasn't - a Bitcoin comparison

The Libra Project June 2019 - March 2020

3. The Initial Response from Global Regulators

A Global StableCoin or a Destabilising Currency? The G-20 FSB's Reaction

Initial Response from the UK and European Regulators - Scepticism but with An Open Mind

Response from the USA, Asia, and Africa

4. Libra 2.0 and The Road Ahead

Changes from Libra 1.0

Challenges and Uncertainties Regarding the Proposed Changes

Summary

Sources

Companies Mentioned

Bank of England

European Central Bank

FCA

Facebook

G20

Libra Association

Mastercard

Moodys

Paypal

SEC

The Federal Reserve Bank

Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/camtjs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900