“We’ve all become digital savvy because of COVID19. Digital adoption has leapfrogged six years into the future in just six months. The downside is that clients are being bombarded.” – William Trout, Celent

“Get ready for more social media channels. Based on our data, 80% of client leads come through social media channels. 100% of nurturing leads is through email. Don’t discount email.” – Kevin Mulhern, AdvisorStream

“What’s the most engaging content? Clients want to be informed about the world. It’s all in the storytelling, and in the bylines of talented and recognized journalists, the vetting and the data analytics that attract the most views and clicks.” – Aidan McNulty, The New York Times

“Wealth transfer will become one of the fastest-trending topics for clients in the next year. For clients, their families and children, personalization of communication has to be rigorous and on-target.” – Karim Rashwan, AdvisorStream

TORONTO and LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvisorStream, the highest-rated marketing platform for financial advisers, will unveil the findings of a new study to U.K. financial advisers that explores the best practices of digital content marketing during “The Adviser’s Guide to Getting Better Results with Digital Marketing” on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 am BST to 12 noon BST.

The one-of-a-kind webcast brings together the best marketing and research minds across multiple industries with panelists from The New York Times, Celent and AdvisorStream.



Webcast Highlights:

Research-based Digital Marketing Best Practices that Boost ROI

William Trout, Head of Wealth Management for research, advisory and financial services technology consulting firm Celent, introduces four game-changing strategies to successful adviser marketing. Beating the Client Engagement Benchmark: Creating a Trusted Brand that Stands Out

Kevin Mulhern, CEO and Co-founder of the award-winning digital marketing platform AdvisorStream, discusses the essential digital toolbox that will help advisers build superior brand value against the competition through exceptional and memorable client experiences. Building a Reputation for Gold Standard Content that Clients Love and Act Upon

Aidan McNulty, Executive Director, U.S./Canada Region, Global Marketing of The New York Times Licensing Group, and Karim Rashwan, AdvisorStream Managing Director on content that drives the best engagement and prompts action from prospects.

How to Use Marketing Data to Read and Capture the Hearts and Minds of Investors

Panelists reveal the top proven tips to drive meaningful conversations with leads and clients by tapping into existing adviser marketing data. Biggest Bang for the Buck: Secrets to On-Message and On-Budget Digital Marketing Success

Panelists spotlight key adviser marketing challenges and opportunities, including how to save time and money in marketing efforts, and how to capitalize on future investor trends.



“Chances are that advisers already have the marketing data, but just need the right tools and knowledge to make meaningful inroads with leads and existing clients,” says AdvisorStream CEO and Co-founder Kevin Mulhern. “This webcast is designed to give advisers actionable tips they can use to get even better results from their marketing.”

The webcast will also include a Q&A session with attendees and discussion of social media strategies.

