The global influenza vaccines market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecasting period 2019-2028.



The rapid advancements in technology in the field of vaccine development are driving the growth of the global influenza vaccines market. Governments are increasingly taking several immunization programs focusing on raising awareness among the public regarding vaccinations. This factor is also aiding the global market growth.



However, the huge cost of development is restraining this growth. Moreover, the complex development process and stringent government regulations are also posing a challenge to growth. But, it is expected that the ever-increasing cases of influenza throughout the world will create opportunities for the studied market in the estimated period.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



Rising prevalence of influenza in countries like India, China and Japan is the main factor instigating the demand for better vaccination. This factor, along with the rising healthcare expenditure in these countries, is likely to boost the growth of the influenza vaccines market in the region. Government initiatives and funding towards the development of vaccines is also aiding the regional market growth. Besides, major players in this region are focusing on research & development activities in this filed to enhance their market presence.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major companies in the influenza vaccines market are Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, BioDiem, Novartis AG, Abbott, Pfizer Inc, CSL Limited, Emergent Biosolutions Inc, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.



With more than two decades of experience in the vaccine market, Emergent Biosolutions is a global biopharmaceutical company that offers specialized products to cater to medical needs. The company is focused on enhancing life by offering specialty products to civilian and military people. It focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical countermeasures to address public health threats. Uni-Flu is an influenza vaccine provided by the company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Quadrivalent is the Dominant Type of Influenza Vaccine

2.2.2. Injection is Fastest-Growing Delivery Mode

2.2.3. Cell-Based Technology is Rapidly Growing Technology in the Market

2.2.4. Adult Age Group is Majorly Contributing in the Market

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Advancement in Technology

2.6.2. Initiatives Taken Up by the Government

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. High Cost of Development

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Growth in the Cases of Influenza

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Complex Development Process



3. Influenza Vaccines Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Quadrivalent Vaccine

3.2. Trivalent Vaccine



4. Influenza Vaccines Market Outlook - by Technology

4.1. Egg-Based Technology

4.2. Cell-Based Technology



5. Influenza Vaccines Market Outlook - by Age Group

5.1. Pediatric Age Group

5.2. Adult Age Group



6. Influenza Vaccines Market Outlook - by Delivery Mode

6.1. Injection

6.2. Nasal Spray



7. Influenza Vaccines Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Type

7.1.2. Market by Technology

7.1.3. Market by Age Group

7.1.4. Market by Delivery Mode

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

8.2. Novartis AG

8.3. Pfizer Inc

8.4. Sanofi

8.5. Biodiem

8.6. Emergent Biosolutions Inc

8.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8.8. GlaxoSmithKline plc

8.9. Abbott

8.10. CSL Limited



9. Research Methodology & Scope



