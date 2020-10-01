Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bio-Manufacturing Market By Product Type (Antibodies (MoAb), Cytokines, Enzymes, Fusion Proteins, Others), By Source, By Method, By Equipment, By Type, By Technology, By Application,By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bio-manufacturing Market is expected to grow at a robust pace over the next five years, driven by the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, among others. This has been significantly augmenting the demand for effective and faster treatment of these diseases, which in turn is expected to positively influence the bio-manufacturing market. Additionally, increase in the approvals of biologics is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.



Furthermore, increasing expenditure by various governments and major market players and adoption of advanced biomanufacturing strategies to increase the development pipeline of drugs, vaccines, enzymes, among others is expected to foster the market growth through 2025. However, the associated risk of product contamination can hamper the market growth. Also, strict regulatory framework regarding GMP can impede the market growth over next few years.



The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to dominate the market over the next five years. Additionally, various monoclonal antibodies such as Humira, Remicade, Enbrel, Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin are available in the market since 2015 which were manufactured using bio-manufacturing process and are doing very well in the market. Also, various monoclonal antibodies are in BLA or equivalent stages thereby driving the growth of the segment.



Based on technology, the market can be categorized into downstream processing, upstream processing, integrated and single use. The single use segment is expected to witness significant growth on account of the associated benefits such as reduced risk of contamination, higher flexibility in multiproduct facilities, cost-effectiveness, among others. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, CMOs, CROs, CDMOs and others. The CMOs are expected to dominate the market through 2025 due to anticipated increase in the demand for clinical and commercial supply of biologics.



Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in its bio-manufacturing market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure by the government and various public-private players, especially in countries like China and India. This has allowed a lot of domestic pharmaceutical companies in these countries to develop a range of biologic products such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, among others. Additionally, most of the major players operating in the market are expanding in Asia Pacific due to availability of low cost labor as well as manufacturing facilities, thereby creating lucrative opportunities.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bio-Manufacturing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Antibodies (MoAb), Cytokines, Enzymes, Fusion Proteins, Hormones, Recombinant Proteins, Others)

6.2.2. By Source (Microbial Culture, Plant-Based, Animal-Based)

6.2.3. By Method (Cell Culture (Mammalian v/s Microbial), Blood Plasma Fractionation, Column Chromatography, Homogenization, Others)

6.2.4. By Equipment (Plastic v/s Steel)

6.2.5. By Type (Reusable, Disposable, Automated, Manual)

6.2.6. By Technology (Downstream Processing, Upstream Processing, Integrated, Single Use)

6.2.7. By Application (Diagnostics v/s Therapeutics)

6.2.8. By End User (Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, CMOs, CROs, CDMOs, Others)

6.2.9. By Company (2019)

6.2.10. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

7.3.2. India Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

7.3.3. Australia Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

7.3.4. Japan Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

7.3.5. South Korea Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook



8. Europe Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook



9. North America Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook



10. South America Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook

11.3.4. Kuwait Bio-Manufacturing Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Cell Line Engineering

13.2. Disposable Manufacturing Technology

13.3. Perfusion Culture

13.4. In-Silico Modelling

13.5. Modular Factories



14. Patent Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.3. Company Details

15.4. Financials (As Reported)

15.5. Supply/ Value Chain Analysis

15.6. SWOT Analysis

15.7. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

15.8. Planned Investments

15.9. Market Positioning

15.10. Import Export Analysis (By Region)

15.11. Pricing Analysis (By Country)

15.12. Leading Players Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Abzena Ltd.

AGC Biologics GmbH

Althea Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Asymchem Laboratories Inc.

Baxter Biopharma Solutions LLC

Biocon Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Celgene Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Lonza Group

MicroProtein Technologies, Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Patheon N.V. (Thermo Fischer Scientific)

Proteogenix Inc.

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

