The global Automotive Upholstery market accrued earnings worth approximately 7.84 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is set to record a CAGR of about 6.77% over the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Automotive Upholstery market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, revenue estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report provides historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Manifold utilization of lightweight materials, fabrics, and leather quality for interior chairs or seats in the vehicle like cars is termed as automotive upholstery. Furthermore, the automotive upholstery industry is likely to gain traction over the forthcoming years with interior style or design of cars becoming the differentiating aspect for premium cars within the couple of years ahead. Diverse consumer trends across countries like the U.S. and China as well as many countries of Europe is likely to force manufacture premium vehicles have exquisite, fashionable, advanced, high quality, well-designed, and visually appealing automotive upholstery. This is predicted to unlock new growth avenues for automotive upholstery market over the years to come.



The automotive upholstery industry growth is influenced by the rise in the vehicle production, end-user demand for comfort, and personalized automotive interiors. Apart from this, the automotive upholstery market is likely to be favorably impacted due to large-scale introduction of autonomous vehicles in the developed countries. Moreover, huge spending ability of the end-users resulting in humungous demand for vehicles is projected to drive market trends.



Apparently, breakthroughs and addition of innovative features in the automotive manufacturing sector is predicted to open gateways for the players to explore new market growth phases over the forecast period. Additionally, the altering raw material costs and enforcement of stringent government laws for minimizing emissions of hazardous air pollutants has resulted in launching of new products in the industry. This will further embellish the growth rate of the market over the forthcoming years.



The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is owing to surge in the huge demand for vehicles in the countries like the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, massive popularity of self-driven cars and electric & hybrid cars in these countries will further prompt the regional market growth over the forecast timeline.



Key players profiled in the report include Martur Automotive Seating Systems, Grammer AG, Lear Corporation, Adient PLC, Faurecia S.A., Grupo Antolin Irausa S.A., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Borgers Se & Co. KGaA, Acme Mills Company, Haartz Corporation, Sage Automotive Interiors, and Seiren Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive Upholstery Market, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

2.2. Automotive Upholstery Market: Snapshot



3. Global Automotive Upholstery Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Automotive Upholstery Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Rise in the vehicle production, end-user demand for comfort, and personalized automotive interiors

3.2.2. Large-scale introduction of autonomous vehicles in the developed countries

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Material

3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Fabric Type

3.4.3. Market attractiveness analysis By Integrated technology

3.4.4. Market attractiveness analysis By Application

3.4.5. Market attractiveness analysis By Vehicle Type



4. Global Automotive Upholstery Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Automotive Upholstery Market- Material Analysis

5.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market overview: By Material

5.1.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market share, By Material, 2019 and 2026

5.2. Automotive Textiles

5.2.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Automotive Textiles, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.3. Plastic

5.3.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Plastic, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.4. Leather

5.4.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Leather, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.5. Synthetic Rubber

5.5.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Synthetic Rubber, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.6. Smart Fabrics

5.6.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Smart Fabrics, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.7. Thermoplastic Polymers

5.7.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Thermoplastic Polymers), 2016-2026(USD Billion)



6. Global Automotive Upholstery Market- Fabric Type Analysis

6.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market overview: By Fabric Type

6.1.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market share, By Fabric Type , 2019 and 2026

6.2. Woven

6.2.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Woven, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.3. Non-Woven

6.3.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Non-Woven, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



7. Global Automotive Upholstery Market- Vehicle Type Analysis

7.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market overview: By Vehicle Type

7.1.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market share, By Vehicle Type, 2019 and 2026

7.2. Commercial Vehicle

7.2.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Commercial Vehicle, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.3. Passenger Vehicle

7.3.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Passenger Vehicle, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



8. Global Automotive Upholstery Market- Integrated technology Analysis

8.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market overview: By Integrated technology

8.1.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market share, By Integrated technology, 2019 and 2026

8.2. Smart Seats

8.2.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Smart Seats, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.3. Conventional

8.3.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Conventional, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.4. Ventilated

8.4.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Ventilated, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



9. Global Automotive Upholstery Market- Application Analysis

9.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market overview: By Application

9.1.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market share, By Application, 2019 and 2026

9.2. Dashboards

9.2.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Dashboards, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

9.3. Carpets

9.3.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Carpets, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

9.4. Seat Covers

9.4.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Seat Covers, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

9.5. Roof Liners

9.5.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Roof Liners, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

9.6. Trunk Liners

9.6.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Trunk Liners, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

9.7. Sun Visors

9.7.1. Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Sun Visors, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Borgers Se & Co. KGaA

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Business Strategy

10.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2. Martur Automotive Seating Systems

10.3. Toyota Boshoku Corporation

10.4. Acme Mills Company

10.5. Grupo Antulin Irausa, S.A.

10.6. Grammer AG

10.7. Haartz Corporation

10.8. Faurecia S.A.

10.9. Sage Automotive Interiors

10.10. Adient PLC

10.11. Lear Corporation

10.12. Seiren Co., Ltd



