Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on space frame market which estimates the global market valuation for space frame will cross US$ 600 million by 2026. The growing innovations in building techniques have resulted in the increasing adoption of space frames.

The adoption of advanced industrial structures along with the increasing demand for lightweight materials is projected to amplify the market growth. Space frames are obtaining wide popularity across the globe and are widely seen in sports arenas, exhibition pavilions, transportation terminals, warehouses, assembly halls, airplane hangars, live concerts, and workshops. These frames are not only used on long span roof tops but also find usage in canopies, floors, and exterior walls. These structures also help in hosting various sports tournaments, music concerts, and mass gatherings with the benefit of extension & contraction, bolstering the space frame market over the future years.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4833

The complex engineering complications coupled with the spread of COVID-19 may prove to be an obstructing factor in the growth of the space frame market size.

The market is grouped into steel, aluminum, and metal alloys. Metal alloys are an ideal choice of material due to its structural advantages such as rigidity, durably, and robustness.

Based on structure, the industry is classified as single, double, and triple layer grids. Single layer grids are widely used in residential & commercial construction.

Based on tubes, the industry is divided based on circular hollow section and rectangular hollow section. Circular hollow sections are widely used in various industrial spheres and dome due to their performance attributes and excellent design.

The increasing advancements in construction techniques in Asia Pacific will prove to be a main aspect surging the space frame market in the next few years.

industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 158 market data tables & 24 figures & charts from the report, “Space Frame Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/space-frame-market

Some major findings of the space frame market report include:

The propelling product usage in music concerts, airports, and aesthetic building structures such as The Louvre, is anticipated to advance the space frame market by 2026.

Based on materials, metal alloy space frame is expected to gain a market share of over 12% in 2019.

The single layer grid is likely to exhibit a considerable revenue gain of over USD 70 million throughout 2019.

The circular hollow section is the commonly used tube type in 2019, claiming a market share of over 75%.

Based on application, canopies and entryways held a substantial market share in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of over 10.5% in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific space frame industry is projected to acquire a market share of around 18% in 2019.

The major competitors in the space frame market are Hindustan Alcox, DSI Spaceframes, CST Industries, Octamec, Triocon, Delta Structures, Pillow Space Frame, Xuzhou LF Engineering & Construction Co., USKON, HHSS Group, Gossamer Space Frames, Lindner Group, MERO-TSK International, Core Metallic, Jiangsu Andy Steel Structure Co., Prisma Metal Industry, and Zhejiang Southeast Space Frame Co.

Browse complete reports table of contents (ToC): https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/space-frame-market

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3. Space Frame Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. Covid-19 impact on Industry size

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor Matrix

3.3.2. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.4. Raw material analysis

3.4.1. Covid-19 impact on raw material supply

3.5. Industry impact forces

3.5.1. Growth drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing use of lightweight structures

3.5.1.2. Increasing popularity of live concerts

3.5.1.3. Better load capacity and minimizes construction time & cost

3.5.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1. Difficult to engineer

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. U.S.

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. China

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Regional price trends

3.8.1. Covid-19 impact on price trends

3.8.2. Cost structure analysis

3.8.2.1. R&D cost

3.8.2.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.8.2.3. Raw material cost

3.8.2.4. Distribution cost

3.8.2.5. Operating cost

3.8.2.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1. Company market share analysis, 2019

3.9.2. Strategic dashboard

3.10. Porter’s analysis

3.11. PESTEL analysis

3.12. COVID-19 impact on space frame by application

Chapter 4. Space Frame Market, By Materials

4.1. Global Space Frame Market material insights

4.2. Steel

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3. Aluminium

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

4.4. Metal alloy

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

Browse related report:

Modular & Prefabricated Construction Market Size By Type (Permanent, Relocatable), By Material (Steel, Wood, Concrete), By Application (Single Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Office, Hospitality, Retail, Healthcare), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/modular-and-prefabricated-construction-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision-making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com