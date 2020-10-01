Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimates, global plant based meat market size was valued at USD 4291.58 million in 2019, which is reckoned to accumulate massive returns by the end of 2025. Increasing number of buyers demanding plant based meat products in order to practice healthy lifestyle as well as product usage for clinical purposes are major factors impelling the industry growth.

As per the given report, global plant based meat market, is fragmented into segments based on product spectrum, source type, and region landscape. The competitive hierarchy of the marketplace is studied in-depth. Comprehensive analysis regarding the changing industry dynamics with respect to major competitors along with detailed overview of their business profile is provided in the report.

Constant efforts by the producers for manufacturing plant based meat as an alternative protein source is also likely to contribute to the industry remuneration. Furthermore, increasing obesity rate across the globe and shifting preferences for healthier food options will provide impetus to global plant-based meat market outlook through 2025.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2945334/

COVID-19 impact:

Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 has arrested global plant based meat industry growth, majorly due to temporary shutdown of processing plants and increasing cases of sick workers. Major companies are focusing on boosting production capacity amid pandemic while offering discounts on their products to increase customer base. Strategies like expansion of stores, partnership with the stakeholders, and acquisition & mergers are being adopted by market behemoths to cope with upcoming uncertainties in the business space.

Briefing source segment:

As per industry experts, the soy segment lead the global plant-based meat market share in the recent past, owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding medicinal benefits of soy. It is widely used in preparation of snacks, wafers, cookies, and baked items.

Meanwhile, the pea segment of global plant based meat industry is also likely to witness modest growth during the forecast period, mainly due to availability of high-quality & protein-rich options for vegans, veggie lovers, and lactose-intolerant customers. Consumer inclination towards nutrient rich protein substitutes will foster the demand for pea plant based meat products.

Elaborating product spectrum:

Global plant based meat market share from burger patties segment is projected to expand momentously over 2020-2025. Wide range of veg burgers along with availability of plant-based ingredients to fulfill customer desires are creating lucrative growth prospects. Moreover, constant research and development by major companies and startups for better designing, garnishing, and structuring of plant based meat patties will further contribute to the segmental growth.

Highlighting regional outlook:

With reference to regional overview, North America plant based meat market trends is touted to showcase impressive surge through 2025, mainly due to rising proportion of veggie lovers and increasing trend of vegetarianism among the population. Furthermore, fast-paced lifestyle, rising incidences of non-communicable diseases in the US, and surging adoption of plant sourced products for their health benefits are promulgating the expansion of plant based meat market in North America.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-plant-based-meat-market-analysis-by-source-by-product-by-region-by-country-2020-edition-market-insights-covid-19-impact-competition-and-forecast-2020-2025

Global Plant Based Meat Market by Source Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Wheat

Soy

Peas

Others

Global Plant Based Meat Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Sausages

Burger Patties

Nuggets

Others

Global Plant Based Meat Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Italy

France

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

China

India

Global Plant Based Meat Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Impossible Foods Inc.

Vbites Group

Beyond Meat

The Vegetarian Butcher (acquired by Unilever)

Lightlife Foods (acquired by Maple Leaf Foods)

Garden Protein International Inc.

Quorn Foods

Tofurky

Amy's Kitchen

Gold&Green Foods Ltd.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Plant Based Meat Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Plant Based Meat Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

5. Global Plant Based Meat Market Segmentation By Source

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Plant Based Meat Market - By Source (2019 & 2025)

5.2 Soy - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Wheat - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Pea - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6. Global Plant Based Meat Market Segmentation By Product

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Plant Based Meat - By Product (2019 & 2025)

6.2 Burgers - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Sausages - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Nuggets - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7. Global Plant Based Meat Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Plant Based Meat Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)

8. North America Plant Based Meat Market: Segmentation By Source, By Product (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Plant Based Meat Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.2 North America Prominent Companies in Plant Based Meat Market

8.3 Market Segmentation By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea and Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Burger Patties, Sausages, Nuggets and Others)

9. Europe Plant Based Meat Market: Segmentation By Source, By Product (2020-2025)

9.1 Europe Plant Based Meat Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.2 Europe Prominent Companies in Plant Based Meat Market

9.3 Market Segmentation By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Burger Patties, Sausages, Nuggets and Others)

10. Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market: Segmentation By Source, By Product (2020-2025)

10.1 Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Prominent Companies in Plant Based Meat Market

10.3 Market Segmentation By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea and Others)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Burger Patties, Sausages, Nuggets and Others)

10.5 Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market: Country Analysis

11. Global Plant Based Meat Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Plant Based Meat Market Drivers

11.2 Global Plant Based Meat Market Restraints

11.3 Global Plant Based Meat Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Plant Based Meat Market - By Source (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Plant Based Meat Market - By Product (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Plant Based Meat Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)

13. Competitive Landscape

Related Report:

Plant Based Ingredients Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Plant Based Ingredients Market may exceed USD 13.5 trillion by 2025; according to a new research report. Growing consumer preferences for vegan diet along with rising inclination towards organic ingredients should stimulate plant based ingredients market. These are low-calorie food with high fiber & protein content and are easily digestible. Rising enviornmental concerns, health awareness and consumer focus on nutritional and healthy diet will stimulate the plant based ingredients market growth.

Europe wheat based ingredients market from bakery & snacks applications may expect gains at above 7.5% by the end of forecast period owing to increasing demand for ready to eat food products. Increasing technological advancements has allowed manufacturers to focus on experimentation of baked goods consisting of whole wheat and gluten-free fiber.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com