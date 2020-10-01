Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interface IP Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The interface IP market is poised to grow by $ 291.47 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the interface IP market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand for modern SoC chips, government initiatives driving growth of the market and intense competition among mobile computing device vendors.



The interface IP market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the proliferation of wireless technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the interface IP market growth during the next few years. Also, decrease in lithography wavelength and emergence of IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The interface IP market covers the following areas:

Interface IP market sizing

Interface IP market forecast

Interface IP market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interface IP market vendors that include Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., eMemory Technology Inc., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Inphi Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Rambus Inc., Synopsys Inc., and Xilinx Inc.. Also, the interface IP market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Fabless semiconductor company - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

IDMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foundries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

USB - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

DDRn - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PCIe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MIPI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arm Ltd.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

CEVA Inc.

eMemory Technology Inc.

Imagination Technologies Ltd.

Inphi Corp.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Rambus Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

