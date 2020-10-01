New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Deployment ; Industry Vertical, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974384/?utm_source=GNW

The rate of industrialization in MEA is stupendous, and it is expected to continue in coming years.



Several large enterprises in the region are expanding their business across the region, leading the industrialization at a prime rate.Additionally, emerging SMEs with higher capital investments are also expected to boost the adoption of video conferencing tools.



Thus, considering the growth prospect of large enterprises and SMEs in the region, the video conferencing market players in the region are anticipated to witness a significant demand.

Countries such as South Africa are technologically advancing, by hosting numerous large enterprises and SMEs year on year.Traditionally, the enterprises in these countries used Virtual Private Network (VPN) to interact among teams or clients.



With the evolution of video conferencing tools, the majority of large enterprises and several SMEs are switching to advanced solutions.The governments in MEA countries have started incorporating video conferencing tools to interact with government officials and hold important meetings regularly.



The awareness related to the benefits of video conferencing over telephonic or in-person meetings is rising, which is expected to boost the growth of the video conferencing market.At present, the defense forces in the region are also using video conference solutions, with an objective to discuss several important issues with multiple participants.



With the increase in procurement of advanced video conferencing tools among government sector and defense forces in UAE, the video conferencing market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



The MEA Video Conferencing Market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA Video Conferencing Market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA Video Conferencing Market A few of the players present in the MEA Video Conferencing Market are Adobe Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc..

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974384/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001