The Global Deodorants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.



The deodorant market is at present experiencing a steady growth in the US despite the most significant market. Growing demand for natural ingredients in deodorant products has driven the sales of organic deodorants in the US. Lighter scents such as deodorants spray, body mists have become much popular among the young population has prompted the deodorants market size. As young consumers attracting towards the natural products which provide an excellent opportunity for companies to innovate products using natural ingredients to increase their market share.



Emerging countries such as India, where the concentration of the young population is very high offers potential opportunities for companies to grow. Changing lifestyle and increase in product availability are various factors boosting sales in the developing the region.



Key Market Trends



The Growth of Alt-body part Fragrances



Across North America, the deodorants market has witnessed a growth of few brands creating antiperspirants intended for alternative body parts such as hands, face, and feet. For instance, Gamer Grip Hand Antiperspirant is a novel, non-slip, antiperspirant formula that is designed for athletes to improve their grip and has a lasting fragrance for 4 to 6 hours. on the other hand, players such as Neat 3B Face Saver is an antiperspirant gel for the face that can be applied before makeup.



As consumer seeks ingredient to be in line with consumer demand, brands such as Fresh Body launched Fresh Breasts, which are a natural deodorant that is free from aluminum, parabens, and talc. The product is specifically designed to keep women's upper body dry and prevent scratching.



The Demand of Sustainable & Natural Deodorants in Europe



Across Europe, European consumers are demanding more natural, organic and sustainable formulations. On the other hand, consumers are seeking products that can be used anytime such as that of roll-on and n case of sprays are finding the balance in terms of novel fragrances. Leading European deodorant/antiperspirant brands focus on promoting highly effective formulations as essential for daily personal care routines, consumers are open to new concepts.



The development in terms of offering natural and organic deodorant has covered a long way and in fact, new launches in the market have been more innovative as compared to that of the past. A UK-based Elsa's Organic Skinfoods has launched its Ocean Natural Deodorant Crme, a unisex creme-to-powder product containing coconut oil, peppermint, tea tree, rose geranium and patchouli, that offers 24-hour protection. Furthermore, the emergence of younger consumers has led to a more selective purchasing, which is highly seeking for products that have aluminum-free claims.



Competitive Landscape



The global deodorants market is competitive with multinational players occupying the major share of the market. New product innovation focuses on free from harmful ingredients along with new formats are the main strategy adopted by players. For instance, in May 2018, Unilever brand REXONA launched deodorants line with the new look for sports, especially for soccer. The new has limited-edition range, which works across the aerosol, compressed spray, stick and roll-on launched in UK and Ireland.



Major players include - Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Plc, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, L`Oreal S.A. L'Occitane International SA, among others.



