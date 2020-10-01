Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Device Analytics Market by Component, by Deployment Type, by Enterprise Size, by Application, by Industry Vertical, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Connected Device Analytics Market size is expected to reach $45 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period. A large amount of data is collected by IoT connected devices, and the value of these devices are equal to the critical information that they gather. The demand of such devices is growing due to the steady rise in the use of IoT services for different applications in various sectors.



Consequently, the connected device analytics market is permitting companies to make platforms and services that can assist them to analyze real-time information streams and efficiently manage from diverse data sources. This allows companies to better improve, manage, analyze and predict the processes and operations of the business, helps in improving efficiency and profitability, and also neutralize threats.



The increasing effort on remote monitoring for supporting the initiative of work from the home and rising adoption of technologies like smart payment are factors that majorly driving the market growth of connected device analytics. Furthermore, the increased penetration of the internet and also the adoption of IoT devices are expected to increase the growth of the connected devices analytics market. The growing focus on remote monitoring to support the initiative of work from home, increasing adoption of smart payment technologies, and the need of the business to build a digital infrastructure for enormous deployments, are the major growth drivers of this market. The major growth drivers of the market include the increasing focus on remote monitoring in support of work from the home initiative, growing adoption of smart payment technologies, and business need to build a digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected markets has a significant impact on the economies and societies. Due to the global lockdown and lack of workforce, the connected device analytics companies are showing a slowdown. As most impending IoT and analytics projects are kept on hold due to the pandemic, the competition among major companies of connected device analytics is expected to intensify. This pandemic has led to practicing new things, like work for home and social distancing, and these are creating the need for smart payment technologies, remote monitoring, and building the digital infrastructure for deployment at a large scale. The demand for health-related wearable devices has been an increase in with the increased focus on health. The connected device analytics market is anticipated to see a slowdown due to the global lockdown in 2020. The global manufacturing, and supply chains and logistics have negative impact of lockdown.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud. Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Security & Emergency Management, Inventory Management, Sales & Customer Management, Energy Management & Building Automation, Remote Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance & Asset Management and Others. Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Sep - 2020, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Connected Device Analytics Market by Enterprise Size

4.1 Global Connected Device Analytics Large Enterprise Market by Region

4.2 Global Connected Device Analytics Small & Medium Enterprise Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Connected Device Analytics Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Global Manufacturing Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

5.2 Global Energy & Utilities Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

5.3 Global Healthcare Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

5.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

5.5 Global Government & Defense Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

5.6 Global Transportation & Logistics Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

5.7 Global BFSI Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

5.8 Global Other Industry Vertical Connected Device Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Connected Device Analytics Market by Component

6.1 Global Connected Device Analytics Solution Market by Region

6.2 Global Connected Device Analytics Services Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Connected Device Analytics Market by Deployment Type

7.1 Global On-premises Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

7.2 Global Cloud Connected Device Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Connected Device Analytics Market by Application

8.1 Global Security & Emergency Management Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

8.2 Global Inventory Management Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

8.3 Global Sales & Customer Management Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

8.4 Global Energy Management & Building Automation Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

8.5 Global Remote Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance & Asset Management Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

8.6 Global Others Connected Device Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Connected Device Analytics Market by Region

9.1 North America Connected Device Analytics Market

9.2 Europe Connected Device Analytics Market

9.3 Asia Pacific Connected Device Analytics Market

9.4 LAMEA Connected Device Analytics Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 IBM Corporation

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.1.6 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Microsoft Corporation

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Analysis

10.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.2.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.2.6 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Oracle Corporation

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Analysis

10.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.3.4 Research & Development Expense

10.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.3.6 SWOT Analysis

10.4 SAP SE

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Analysis

10.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.4.4 Research & Development Expense

10.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.4.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.4.6 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Amazon.com, Inc.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Analysis

10.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:

10.5.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.5.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6 General Electric (GE) Co.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Analysis

10.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.6.4 Research & Development Expense

10.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.6.6 SWOT Analysis

10.7 Google, Inc.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Analysis

10.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.7.4 Research & Development Expense

10.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.7.6 SWOT Analysis

10.8 Salesforce.com, Inc.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Analysis

10.8.3 Regional Analysis

10.8.4 Research & Development Expense

10.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.8.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.8.6 SWOT Analysis

10.9 Adobe, Inc.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Financial Analysis

10.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.9.4 Research & Development Expense

10.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.9.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.9.6 SWOT Analysis

10.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Financial Analysis

10.10.3 Segmental Analysis

10.10.4 Research & Development Expense

10.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.10.6 SWOT Analysis

10.11 Hitachi, Ltd.

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Financial Analysis

10.11.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.11.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.11.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.11.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.11.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.11.6 SWOT Analysis



