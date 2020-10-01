LONDON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Companies Included: AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Cipla, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, AstraZeneca plc., Aurobindo Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Schering-Plough Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novavax, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)



The global anti-viral drug market size reached a value of nearly $46.45 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $46.45 billion in 2019 to $ 61.57 billion in 2020 at a rate of 32.5%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 and reach $74.38 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $87.23 billion in 2025, and $130.12 billion in 2030.



The Business Research Company ’s report titled Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth covers major anti-viral drug therapy companies, anti-viral drug therapy market share by company, anti-viral drug therapy manufacturers, anti-viral drug therapy market size, and anti-viral drug therapy market forecasts. The report also covers the global anti-viral drug therapy market and its segments. The anti-viral drug therapy market is segmented by drug class into DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, others and by application into HIV, hepatitis, herpes, influenza, others.

North America was the largest region in the global anti-viral drug therapy market, accounting for 50.6% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe, and then the other regions. The anti-viral drug therapy market share in North America is supported by the presence of a large patient population, high prevalence of diseases such as influenza and HIV/AIDS, high medical expenditure and high insurance coverage in countries such as the USA and Canada.

The market is also supported by R&D spend on drug therapies in the region. The USA has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world, and this will further drive the demand for antiviral drugs, thereby supporting the market for antiviral drug therapy in the region.

The market has taken on several methods to handle the demand during this pandemic. Some antiviral drug therapy market trends are how companies in the anti-viral drug therapy market are strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their product portfolios and expand their anti-viral drug therapy business, while pharmaceutical companies and federal governments are increasingly working together in partnerships and collaborations as well, to provide funding and implement incentive programs for the research and development of anti-viral drugs. These partnerships provide financial and technical assistance across different clinical development phases to pharmaceutical companies.

Companies are also increasingly focusing on the development and launch of combination drug therapies for treating HIV and other viral infections. Combination therapy involves the formulation of different drugs for treating different diseases. Combination therapy for treating viral infections has been proved effective in suppressing the replication of viruses and reducing antiviral resistance. 3D bioprinting technology is being adopted in the development and manufacturing processes of anti-viral drugs to reduce manufacturing costs and increase production efficiencies and to expedite the process of drug discovery.

Anti-viral drug therapy companies and research institutes are increasing the number of pipeline studies to develop anti-viral drugs for treating rare infectious diseases. Currently, there are 728 potential drugs in the pipeline against COVID-19, major ones being Remdesivir and Dexamethansone.

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole anti-viral drug therapy market, anti-viral drug therapy market segments and geographies, anti-viral drug therapy market trends, anti-viral drug therapy market drivers, anti-viral drug therapy market restraints, anti-viral drug therapy market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

