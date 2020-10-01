Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide nutritional ingredients market size to reached a valuation of USD 35561.87 million in 2019 and is projected to gain considerable traction over the forecast period. Nutritional ingredients industry growth is primarily driven by demand for health supplements to prevent and treat various diseases in humans as well as animals.

Latest and upcoming industry trends across the key regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are elucidated in the study. The business sphere is also studied in terms of product type and application scope. Likewise, it covers intricate details pertaining to major players, as well as their market share, while highlighting the supply chain. Additionally, latest updates regarding the impact of Covid-19 are encompassed in the study.

Widespread preference for feed ingredients among farmers/large livestock producers owing to increasing animal production and industrial farming is accelerating the industry growth. Moreover, focus towards manufacturing human nutrition (food additives) products among nutritional supplement manufacturers and large-consumer-goods companies will continue to sustain global nutritional ingredients industry growth, cites the study.

Covid-19 impact analysis:

Disruptions in supply-demand chain due to restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus spread have plunged the demand for perishable foods like fruits, vegetables, and animal-sourced products which contain essential micronutrients in diets. In addition, decline in income particularly among poor households due to widespread unemployment following the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on businesses have restrained the consumption nutrient rich products, thereby negatively impacting global nutritional ingredients market outlook.

Product landscape:

Global nutritional ingredients industry is categorized into polyunsaturated fatty acids, sterols & stanols, prebiotics, vitamins, proteins & amino acids, probiotics, minerals, carotenoids, and others. Of these, polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) segment currently accounts for majority market share. Vital role of PUFAs in metabolic processes, brain functioning, cardiovascular health, vision, immunity, inflammatory responses, and prevention of several illnesses is boosting the segmental share.

Application spectrum overview:

Global nutritional ingredients market landscape is split into dietary supplements, medical nutrition, food & beverages, and infant & maternal nutrition. According to trusted records, medical nutrition segment currently leads the industry growth, attributable to high demand for medical food products prescribed under the supervision of healthcare professionals for managing a condition or disease.

Regional outlook:

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are poised to be the key contributors to global nutritional ingredients market revenue over 2020-2025. Asia Pacific market is slated to gain considerable traction over the forecast duration, largely due to rising health consciousness among the growing population, increasing per capita income, and flourishing retail sector across the region.

Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Product Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

Sterols & stanols

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Vitamins

Minerals

Carotenoids

Proteins & Amino Acids

Others





Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Infant & Maternal Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements





North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia





Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

PureCircle

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Cargill Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

DuPont

Kerry Group

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Table of content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Product Outlook

4. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025

5. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Segmentation By Product

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Nutritional Ingredients Market: By Product

5.2 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Prebiotics- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Sterols & stanols- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Vitamins- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Segmentation By Application

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Nutritional Ingredients: By Application

6.2 Medical Nutrition- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Infant & maternal nutrition - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Dietary Supplements- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Food & Beverages- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Nutritional Ingredients Market: By Region

8. North America Nutritional Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Product, Application (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Nutritional Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.2 North America Nutritional Ingredients Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Sterols & stanols, Vitamins, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Minerals and Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Medical Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Infant & maternal nutrition and Food & Beverages)

8.5 North America Nutritional Ingredients Market: Country Analysis

9. Europe Nutritional Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Product, Application (2020-2025)

9.1 Europe Nutritional Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025),

9.2 Europe Nutritional Ingredients Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Sterols & stanols, Vitamins, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Minerals and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Medical Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Infant & maternal nutrition and Food & Beverages)

10. Asia Pacific Nutritional Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Product, Application (2020-2025)

10.1 Asia Pacific Nutritional Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Nutritional Ingredients Market - Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Sterols & stanols, Vitamins, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Minerals and Others)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Medical Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Infant & maternal nutrition and Food & Beverages)

11. Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Drivers

11.2 Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Restraints

11.3 Global Nutritional Ingredients Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

