Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market by Enterprise Size, by Type, by Service, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market size is expected to reach $14.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 19.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) is a type of business process outsourcing (BPO) where an employer hand over all or some portion of its recruitment cycles to an outside service provider, as per the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA). An RPO provider can provide the required staff, technology, and approach expected to satisfy a customer's recruitment prerequisites.



The requirement for an efficient recruiting process and a decrease in overhead expenses are the two essential components driving the market development. The Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) service providers can do numerous tasks, from sourcing to selecting applicants and keeping up the quality of enlisted people. Service providers are executing creative technologies, for example, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for self-planning interviews and robotized screening of CVs to improve their capacities. Service providers are further channelizing on better applicant engagement through chatbots and other appraisal instruments. AI is anticipated to be a distinct advantage in the recruitment business. It computerizes numerous tasks, for example, competitor sourcing, competitor rediscovery, employee reference, and diversity recruiting to enhance strategic workforce planning.



In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the business is seeing a significant change in activities. Organizations are changing their recruitment practices to comply with the social distancing standards implemented across numerous regions to moderate the danger of infection. Moreover, organizations are underscoring on utilizing advanced solutions for recruitment and digital resources to maintain a strategic distance from the face to face meetings.



In the coming decades, innovation is anticipated to assume a significant role in improving the recruitment process. HR automation is preparing for the new age of recruitment by advancing recruiting solutions across companies. Numerous companies are now utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for sourcing and screening applicants.



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Enterprise, On-demand and Function-based. Based on Service, the market is segmented into Off-site and On-site. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Education, Manufacturing and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgwhkx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

