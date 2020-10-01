Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ofev (Nintedanib) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ofev (nintedanib) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030 report outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition.



A detailed picture of the Ofev (nintedanib) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product. The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities.



Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



OFEV (Nintedanib) capsules is an FDA-approved prescription medicine used: to treat people with a lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), to treat people with a chronic (long lasting) interstitial lung disease in which lung fibrosis continues to worsen (progress), or to slow the rate of decline in lung function in people with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (also known as scleroderma-associated ILD). Ofev belongs to a group of medicines called antineoplastic (anti-cancer) agents.



It works by blocking the activity of a group of proteins which are involved in the building and the growth of blood vessels. These blood vessels are necessary to provide growing cancer cells with nutrients and oxygen. By blocking the activity of these proteins, nintedanib can inhibit the growth and the spread of cancer cells. Ofev is used in combination with the chemotherapy docetaxel to treat a type of lung cancer called Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).



It is used in adult patients with a certain type of lung cancer called adenocarcinoma who have already received one treatment with another medicine to treat this cancer but whose tumour started to grow again. Ofev is a blockbuster drug and grew almost 29% to reach 1.1 billion euros in 2018 for IPF. The 2019 financial figures haven't been reported yet, but in the first half of the year sales grew 22% to 677 million euros. The drug was originally approved to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in 2014. In 2019, it was approved for extended indications with ILD caused by systemic sclerosis (SSC-ILD).



Scope of the report

A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, pharmacological studies (pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics) and adverse reactions.

Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the drug marketed details across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patent's information with expiry timeline around Ofev (nintedanib).

The report contains historical and forecasted sales for Ofev (nintedanib) till 2030.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) in the space with a brief snapshot of the details.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of Ofev (nintedanib).

Ofev (nintedanib) Analytical Perspective



In-depth Ofev (nintedanib) Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Ofev (nintedanib) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.



Ofev (nintedanib) Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Ofev (nintedanib) covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

1.1. Indication

1.2. Mechanism of Action

1.3. Dosage and Administration

1.4.1 Dosage Forms and Strengths

1.4. Route of Synthesis

1.5. Pharmacology

1.4.2 Pharmacodynamics

1.4.3 Pharmacokinetics

1.6. Adverse Reactions

1.7. Product Snapshot

1.8. Development Milestones of Ofev (nintedanib)

1.9. Marketed Details

1.4.4 United States

1.4.5 Europe

1.4.6 Japan

1.10. Patent Details



2. SWOT Analysis

2.1. Analyst Views



3. Regulatory Milestones

3.1. Approvals

3.2. Research and Development

3.3. Clinical Trials Information

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

3.5. Product Developmental Activities



4. Market Assessment

4.1. 7MM Market Analysis

4.2. United States

4.3. Europe

4.4. Japan

4.5. Key Findings



5. Market Competitors



6. Emerging Therapies



7. Appendix



