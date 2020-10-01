New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Terahertz Body Scanning Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology Type, Scanner Type, and Application and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974379/?utm_source=GNW

A terahertz body scanner is a detector used for detecting hidden objects, such as weapons and other illegal items, underneath a person’s clothing using terahertz radiations.The scanning element directs the radiation on a sensor during terahertz body scanning, and a consolidated image is generated after an imaging processor communicates with the sensor.



The scanning technology can be used or integrated into broader security architectures as a standalone security system.The scanner type segment is sub-segmented into fixed and portable scanners.



The demand for portable scanners is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period.A fixed terahertz detector is capable of detecting hidden items; though, the bulky and inflexible nature restricts its applications to security purposes.



On the other hand, a portable, hand-held terahertz detector is capable of being easily wrapped around the human body; thereby, it can be used for multi-view and high-speed inspection. Furthermore, the demand for wearable scanners is also expected to boost the market for the terahertz body scanner. These scanners are used in medical applications, including inspection of cancer cells and sweat glands, among others, which enhances real-time monitoring of health conditions.

Further, terahertz body scanning market is segmented into technology type, scanner type, application, and country.Based on technology type, the market is further segmented into standalone and integrated.



Based on scanner type, the market is sub segmented into fixed and portable. Based on application, the market is further bifurcated into public places, airport checkpoints, train stations and subways, and others.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, Spain, Italy, Germany, UK, and France are some of the worst affected member states in the European region.Businesses in the region are facing severe financial difficulties as they either had to suspend their operations or reduce their activities in a substantial manner.



The region is a major manufacturing and industrial hub for sectors such as healthcare equipment, and defense & security among others.Hence, due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, the region is anticipated to see an economic slowdown in 2020 and most likely in 2021 also.



Pertaining to the fact that the majority of the countries have been experiencing a continuous rise in infected patients, the manufacturing facilities are encountering workforce scarcity. This is leading to lesser production, which is hindering the businesses of terahertz body scanning manufacturing.

The overall Europe terahertz body scanning market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the terahertz body scanning market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Europe terahertz body scanning market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, terahertz body scanning market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe terahertz body scanning market are Thruvision Group plc, Terasense Group Inc., Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co., Ltd., Nuctech Company Limited, MC2 Technologies, Asqella Oy, unival group GmbH, INO, Leidos, and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG are among others.

