Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sweden Data Center Market Size To Reach $2.25 Billion, Growing At A CAGR Of Over 6% During The Period 2020-2025
Equinix, Multigrid, Bahnhof, Borderline (GoGreenHost), Microsoft, and EcoDataCenter are some of the prominent investors in the Sweden data center market. The cloud adoption is touching new heights, with IaaS and PaaS segments growing at 25% and 20% YOY, respectively. The SaaS segment is currently dominating the market shares at 15%. In 2019, the Swedish Tax agency implemented a new rule, according to which, customers consuming over 100 kW of energy via IT infrastructure can claim for reduced electricity tax.
This has affected the local service providers. Sweden is attracting majority of investments from hyperscale providers such as Microsoft and Facebook. Conducive climatic conditions, low power expenditure, favorable government support, and improving connectivity to other countries are driving the Sweden data center market. Over 90% of the facilities in Sweden are powered through renewable energy. The region is moving toward carbon neutral data centers.
Stockholm is considered as the major investment center for data centers in Sweden, which attracts high investment from major colocation providers such as Equinix and Interxion, etc. The objective is to become entirely fossil fuel free by 2040. Also, the city also offers ready-to-built land with other offerings such as cooling services and heat recovery plants, dark fiber at premises, tailor-made renewable electricity contracts, and heat recovery plants.
The adoption of automated DCIM solutions will grow in near future as they reduce human intervention to handle critical data center tasks. Automation helps large data centers to reduce their OPEX by more than 25%. Intelligent security systems such as HD cameras, security badge control systems, biometric access are gaining increased traction, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across Sweden.
The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Sweden and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.
Companies Mentioned
