Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report of the Disposal Face Mask Industry in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, as of 13 July 2020, there have been 13,235,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 575,525 deaths.

The analyst estimates that the global market scale of medical masks is approximately USD 3 billion, with the market for N95 masks to be at least USD 2 billion in the next five years. Moreover, due to a shortage of production capacity in other countries, China will be the main producer of medical face masks in the world by the end of 2020. However, with the expansion of production capacity in other countries, the global dependence on Chinese face masks will gradually decline in the coming years.



Since COVID-19 is spreading throughout 100 countries, there are more than 13 million confirmed cases, and more than 500,000 deaths and disposable medical masks are in shortage. Although many enterprises doubled their production capacities, there is still a big gap between supply and demand.

The imports of face masks rose by 692.16%, while the exports declined by 12.42% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019 in China. Meanwhile, the price of N95 respirators and surgical masks have also surged dramatically.

According to the analyst, during the epidemic, the largest source of masks imported to China was South Korea, accounting for 22.08%. And the main destination of Chinese face mask exports is the United States, which accounts for 36.64%

According to the analyst, the major brand owners of face masks can be divided into three types: international brands of N95 respirators, other surgical masks brands, and OEM enterprises.

Readers may obtain the following information from the report:

Economic Environment of the Disposal Face Mask Industry in China

Policies of Disposal Face Masks in China

Analysis of Supply and Demand of Disposal Face Masks in China

Analysis of Imported and Exported Disposal Face Masks in China

Analysis of Major Sources of Disposal Face Masks in China

Price Trends of Disposal Face Masks in China

Driving Forces and Opportunities of Imported and Exported Disposal Face Masks in China

Forecasts on Imported and Exported Disposal Face Masks in China 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

1 Development Environment of the Face Mask Industry

1.1 COVID-19 Pandemic

1.2 Policy



2 The Market for Disposable Face Masks

2.1 Types of Disposable Face Masks

2.2 Industry Chain of Disposable Face Masks

2.3 Technical Requirements and Industry Standards for Medical Face Masks

2.4 Supply and Demand of Disposal Face Masks

2.4.1 Production Capacity

2.4.2 Imports

2.4.3 Exports

2.4.4 Demand of Market



3 Major Brands of Face Masks

3.1 International Brands of N95 Masks

3.2 Other Surgical Masks

3.3 OEM Enterprises



4 Forecast of Disposable Face Mask Industry

4.1 Forecast of Disposable Face Mask Market, 2020-2024

4.2 SWOT Analysis

4.2.1 Opportunities and Chances

4.2.2 Threats and Challenges



Table of Selected Charts



Confirmed Cases over the World

Case Comparison by Region

Industry Standards of Medical Face Masks in Major Countries and Regions in the World

Disposable Face Masks Imports to China, 2017-Feb. 2020

Major Sources of Disposable Face Mask Imports, 2017

Major Sources of Disposable Face Mask Imports, 2018

Major Sources of Disposable Face Mask Imports, 2019

Major Sources of Disposable Face Mask Imports, Q1. 2020

Disposable Face Mask Exports from China, 2017-Mar. 2020

Major Destinations of Disposable Face Mask Exports, 2017

Major Destinations of Disposable Face Mask Exports, 2018

Major Destinations of Disposable Face Mask Exports, 2019

Major Destinations of Mask Exports, Q1. 2020

Market Scale of Face Masks in China, 2017-2019 (Unit: USD billion)

Forecast of Global Demand on Face Masks (Unit: billion)

Forecast of Global Face Masks Market Scale (Unit: USD million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy7rze

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900