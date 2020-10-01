New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hard Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956892/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Borides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$464.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nitrides segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Hard Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$262.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Oxides Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR



In the global Oxides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$80.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$130.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$164.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ASB Industries, Inc.

Cemecon AG

Dhake Industries Inc.

DIARC-Technology Oy

Duralar Technologies

Exxene Corp.

Gencoa Ltd

Hardcoatings, Inc.

Ihi Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.

Ihi Ionbond AG

Kobe Steel Ltd.

MBI Coatings, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Oc Oerlikon Corporation AG

Platit AG

SDC Technologies, Inc.

Sulzer Ltd.

Ultra Optics

Voestalpine eifeler Coating GmbH

Zeiss Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956892/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hard Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hard Coatings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hard Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hard Coatings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Borides (Material) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Borides (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Borides (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Nitrides (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Nitrides (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Nitrides (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Oxides (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Oxides (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Oxides (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Carbides (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Carbides (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Carbides (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Carbon-based (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Carbon-based (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Carbon-based (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Multi-Component Coatings (Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Multi-Component Coatings (Material) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Multi-Component Coatings (Material) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Physical Vapor Deposition (Deposition Technique)

Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Physical Vapor Deposition (Deposition Technique)

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012

to 2019



Table 24: Physical Vapor Deposition (Deposition Technique)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Chemical Vapor Deposition (Deposition Technique)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Chemical Vapor Deposition (Deposition Technique)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 27: Chemical Vapor Deposition (Deposition Technique)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hard Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: Hard Coatings Market in the United States in US$

Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 29: Hard Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Hard Coatings Market in the United States by

Deposition Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 33: United States Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Hard Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 35: Hard Coatings Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Hard Coatings Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Hard Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Hard Coatings Historic Market Review by

Deposition Technique in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Hard Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Deposition Technique for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 41: Hard Coatings Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Hard Coatings Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Hard Coatings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deposition

Technique for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Hard Coatings Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Hard Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hard

Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: Hard Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Chinese Hard Coatings Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Deposition Technique for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Hard Coatings Market by Deposition Technique:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hard Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Hard Coatings Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Hard Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Hard Coatings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Hard Coatings Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 56: European Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 57: Hard Coatings Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: European Hard Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020-2027



Table 59: Hard Coatings Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Deposition Technique: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Hard Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Hard Coatings Market: Historic Review in US$

Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: French Hard Coatings Market Share Shift by Material:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Hard Coatings Market in France by Deposition

Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Hard Coatings Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Hard Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: German Hard Coatings Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: Hard Coatings Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: German Hard Coatings Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Hard Coatings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hard

Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: Hard Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Italian Hard Coatings Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Deposition Technique for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Hard Coatings Market by Deposition Technique:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 80: Hard Coatings Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom

in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Hard Coatings Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Hard Coatings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deposition

Technique for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Hard Coatings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Hard Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Hard Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: Hard Coatings Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Hard Coatings Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Spanish Hard Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Hard Coatings Historic Market Review by

Deposition Technique in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Hard Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Deposition Technique for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Hard Coatings Market in Russia in US$ Thousand by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 92: Hard Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: Hard Coatings Market in Russia by Deposition

Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Hard Coatings Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 99: Hard Coatings Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020-2027



Table 101: Hard Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Deposition Technique: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Hard Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hard Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Hard Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hard Coatings Market: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hard Coatings Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Hard Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by Deposition

Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Hard Coatings Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Hard Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australian Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 113: Hard Coatings Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Hard Coatings Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Hard Coatings Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition

Technique for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Hard Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 119: Hard Coatings Market in India: Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Hard Coatings Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Indian Hard Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Hard Coatings Historic Market Review by

Deposition Technique in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Hard Coatings Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Deposition Technique for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Hard Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 126: Hard Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Hard Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition

Technique for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 129: Hard Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hard Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 131: Hard Coatings Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hard Coatings Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hard Coatings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Deposition Technique for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Hard Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hard Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Hard Coatings Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Hard Coatings Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Hard Coatings Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hard Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 140: Hard Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Latin American Hard Coatings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Hard Coatings Marketby Deposition

Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Hard Coatings Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 146: Argentinean Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 147: Hard Coatings Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020-2027



Table 149: Hard Coatings Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Deposition Technique: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Hard Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Hard Coatings Market: Historic Review in

US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Hard Coatings Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Hard Coatings Market in Brazil by Deposition

Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Hard Coatings Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Hard Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Mexican Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 158: Hard Coatings Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Hard Coatings Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Hard Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Hard Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America in US$

Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 164: Hard Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Hard Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Hard Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: Hard Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America by

Deposition Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Hard Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Hard Coatings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Hard Coatings Market in US$ Thousand

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 173: Hard Coatings Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Hard Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Hard Coatings Historic Marketby

Deposition Technique in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Hard Coatings Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Deposition Technique for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 179: Hard Coatings Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Hard Coatings Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Hard Coatings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deposition

Technique for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Hard Coatings Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Hard Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Hard Coatings Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 185: Israeli Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Hard Coatings Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Israeli Hard Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020-2027



Table 188: Hard Coatings Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Deposition Technique: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hard Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 191: Hard Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Hard Coatings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Hard Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Hard Coatings Market by Deposition

Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Hard Coatings Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hard Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 198: Hard Coatings Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Hard Coatings Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Deposition Technique for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Hard Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 201: Hard Coatings Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Rest of Middle East Hard Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 203: Hard Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Hard Coatings Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Hard Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition

Technique for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Hard Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Hard Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: Hard Coatings Market in Africa in US$ Thousand by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 209: Hard Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 210: African Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Hard Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deposition Technique: 2020 to

2027



Table 212: Hard Coatings Market in Africa by Deposition

Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Hard Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Deposition Technique: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956892/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001