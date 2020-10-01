Hyloris appoints Dr. Dietmar Aichhorn as Chief Operating Officer

Liège, Belgium – 1 October 2020: Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA, an innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Dietmar Aichhorn as Chief Operating Officer, with effect from 1 October 2020.

Dr. Dietmar Aichhorn, PhD, is a chemical engineer with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Over the course of his career at Sandoz, Mylan, Innovacell, ViraTherpeutics and Polpharma Biologics, Dr. Dietmar Aichhorn has held several senior management positions of increasing responsibilities including Head Clinical Development and Head Development. Dr. Dietmar Aichhorn is an expert in the fields of technical development, clinical development and regulatory affairs in the US, EU and other key geographies. Most recently, Dr. Dietmar Aichhorn had an assignemt at Polpharma Biologics, where he was responsible for the clinical development of monoclonal antibodies, as well as overseeing scientific affairs.

In this newly created role, Dr. Dietmar Aichhorn will be responsible for leading the development of Hyloris’ growing product portfolio.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Hyloris, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Dietmar to our management team. His impressive clinical development expertise across multiple medical areas makes him an ideal choice to lead our operations as we ramp up activities to deliver pharmaceutical products with added value and develop our commercialisation strategy.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Dietmar Aichhorn added: “I believe the potential for growth and value creation within the Hyloris product portfolio is tremendous, and I am very excited to join the Company at this exciting time. I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive our product candidates to market and deliver significant value to the healthcare system and I look forward to working with the team to achieve this."

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA

Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an early-stage innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris’ portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market (high-barrier generics). Hyloris currently has two early commercial-stage products, Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, commercialized through its partner AltaThera, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid analgesic product for the treatment of pain, developed with the Company’s partner, AFT Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Hyloris has 12 product candidates in various stages of development across the Company’s wider portfolio. Read more at www.hyloris.com . Hyloris stands for “high yield, lower risk” and relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.

