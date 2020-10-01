Silence Therapeutics to Participate in the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

1 October 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc (AIM: SLN) and (Nasdaq: SLN) (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announces that Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Giles Campion, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 14:00 EDT (19:00 BST).

A live webcast of the Company’s fireside chat can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.silence-therapeutics.com . An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days on the Company's website after the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet medical need. Silence’s proprietary technology can be used to engineer short interfering ribonucleic acids (siRNAs) that bind specifically to and silence, through the RNAi pathway, almost any gene in the human genome to which siRNA can be delivered. Silence’s wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of Lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 to address beta-thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Silence is also developing a C3 targeting programme, SLN500, in partnership with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals to reduce the expression of the C3 protein for the treatment of complement pathway-mediated diseases. Silence maintains ongoing research and collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Takeda. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/