The conversational hiring experience built to make hourly hiring easier includes recruitment attraction strategy to boost client success with the most relevant visibility of hourly jobs



CLEVELAND, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hourly by AMS, a completely conversational hiring experience built by the talent experts at Alexander Mann Solutions , has announced a partnership with global programmatic job advertising leader Joveo to enable hourly hiring success through one comprehensive solution. In a global economy where more people are looking and applying for jobs than ever before, partnering with Joveo enables greater visibility of hourly jobs to the most relevant job seekers, optimizing candidate quality flowing into the Hourly platform to reduce time-to-hire.

“Our vision is to make hiring easier for everyone – job seekers, recruiters and managers - across the entire hourly hiring workflow. Whether companies are ramping up their workforce for seasonal demand or supporting ever-changing volumes across their business, success depends on getting the attention of the right job seekers,” Jerry Collier, managing director of the Products Division at Alexander Mann Solutions. “This partnership is the first step in moving quickly to enable our clients to achieve improved hiring outcomes from the very first step. Making a program with Joveo part of our solution ensures our clients’ jobs are seen not just by more job seekers, but by the right job seekers who become the best quality candidates for their hourly jobs.”

The partnership between Hourly and Joveo is critical in reducing cost, workload and guesswork for busy hiring teams. With a complete programmatic package included as part of the Hourly solution, a dedicated customer success member at Alexander Mann Solutions manages and refines the media strategy to drive hiring success beyond the Hourly platform usage alone. By leveraging Joveo’s unique programmatic job advertising technology, the team finds the best-fit job placement channels to optimize the visibility and performance of their clients’ hourly jobs. The powerful partnership between Hourly and Joveo results in improved candidate quality coming into the Hourly platform so that organizations can hire the best-fit hourly workers faster.

“Hourly workers around the globe have been severely impacted by the pandemic. It is not just our responsibility, but our duty as an industry, to build practical solutions to help them get the right jobs. This is about enabling them and their families to live more fulfilled lives,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “We are thrilled to partner with Hourly by Alexander Mann Solutions to provide best-in-class programmatic talent sourcing capabilities for the ultimate, end-to-end recruiting solution for the hourly job seeker. This will go a long way in realizing our objective of helping the world get back to work.”

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfill their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions, strategic talent consulting services and industry-leading technology. In addition to wide-ranging HCM technology partnerships, Alexander Mann Solutions enables a truly conversational hiring experience purpose-built for high-volume hourly hiring with the first technology platform in their portfolio, Hourly by AMS. We provide unrivaled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. www.alexandermannsolutions.com

About Joveo

Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising, enables businesses to hire the most relevant talent in the shortest time while knowing their costs, quality, and time-to-fill before they even begin. Powering more than 20 million job postings every day, Joveo’s intelligent job advertising platform uses machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

Joveo replaces the guesswork, complexity, and inefficiency of today’s recruitment practices with intelligence, transparency, and power, delivering more relevant candidates, more certainty, and more success to employers around the world. For more information, visit www.joveo.com.