TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sports & Media goes All IN on its inclusion and diversity plan, announcing today an action-focused program that includes giving a minimum of $10 million in free advertising and creative services over the next five years to charities and small businesses that support equity-seeking communities.
Over the past few months, Rogers Sports & Media has intently listened to and learned from Rogers team members and partners about a variety of systemic racial issues inherent in our society, and these learnings have acutely shaped the All IN plan. As part of the company’s all-encompassing inclusion and diversity strategy, Rogers is using its sports and media assets to help accelerate its progress and drive tangible actions focused on the diverse needs of all Canadians.
“All IN is dedicated to taking actions that will drive much-needed positive change as we address racial injustice and social unrest,” said Jordan Banks, President, Rogers Sports & Media. “Rogers Sports & Media recognizes its unique role and responsibility and we are using our media megaphone to amplify voices that have not always been heard with equal measure. We will continue to create and deliver the stories that accurately represent Canada’s diversity while our on-air personalities and employees are encouraged to continue using their platforms to express their views and opinions in support of anti-racism.”
Sharon Hinds, a passionate and influential advocate from within the Black community at Rogers Sports & Media, has been hired to lead All IN, which focuses on five pillars:
Rogers Sports & Media is already working with two charities and two businesses to pilot All IN – Indspire, Big Brothers Big Sisters, How She Hustles, and Reelworld Film Festival.
With a new submission process annually, charities and small businesses can apply starting today through to October 31 for this year. Learn more at www.AllInForEquity.ca.
Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians each week. The company’s multimedia offerings include 56 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, FX, TSC, 680 NEWS, 98.1 CHFI, KiSS, Breakfast Television, Cityline, CityNews, Sportsnet – Canada’s #1 sports network, and the Blue Jays – Canada’s only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersSportsandMedia.com.
