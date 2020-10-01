Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of cancer treatment in community-based settings, recently announced the appointment of Kristin Matisziw as the organization’s corporate compliance officer.

“We are pleased to announce Kristin Matisziw as AON’s new corporate compliance officer,” said Brad Prechtl, MBA, AON CEO. “She has more than 15 years of experience and brings a vast knowledge of healthcare law and compliance expertise to AON. We look forward to her contributions to the organization as she advances our culture of compliance.”

Matisziw brings extensive experience in health law having provided years of guidance to hospitals, health systems and large physician groups on complex compliance and regulatory issues. Most recently, she was the Executive Director-Regulatory and Compliance Counsel at Mercy in St. Louis, Missouri, which was named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years (2016 to 2019) by IBM Watson Health. During her tenure at Mercy, she served as the primary legal advisor for all compliance and regulatory issues throughout the system, including implementation of and compliance with the requirements of the first three years of a Corporate Integrity Agreement.

Prior to joining Mercy, Matisziw served as in-house legal counsel for BJC HealthCare in St. Louis, primarily representing its medical group of over 800 employed physicians, and represented large physician groups and hospital systems within the healthcare practice groups of Squire Patton Boggs and Porter and Wright, Morris and Arthur in Columbus, Ohio.

Matisziw holds dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and History from University of Missouri Columbia and a law degree from Capital University Law School.

AON President & COO Todd Schonherz stated, “We welcome Kristin to the team and we look forward to her leadership in driving quality, efficiency and exceptional patient care while also advancing compliance in our operations and physician practice.”

AON Board Member and Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added: “Kristin is a seasoned compliance executive, and we are excited to have her on board to guide the network and help its physicians keep up with fast-changing industry standards.”

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 88 physicians and 57 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 15 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

