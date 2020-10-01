Suominen Corporation’s press release on October 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen, a global frontrunner in nonwoven innovations and sustainability, introduces a new nonwoven BIOLACE® Combo. Based on a 2-in-1 concept, it combines all the features of a top sheet and an acquisition and distribution layer (ADL) into one nonwoven. BIOLACE® Combo is designed for use in absorbent hygiene products, such as feminine hygiene liners and pads, and can be used directly on top of the absorbent core or as the only nonwoven of an ultrathin liner.

“BIOLACE® Combo can significantly improve the final product properties and offer consistent performance in addition to eliminating the need for multiple layers. Key features include excellent fluid management, quick intake while delivering advanced dryness and textile-like softness for excellent comfort. All this makes BIOLACE® Combo an ideal candidate for ultrathin product design,” says Johanna Sirén, Category Manager at Suominen. “We are so happy to finally launch this concept showcasing again our Technology department’s know-how in the world of hygiene”, she continues.

As a product in Suominen’s sustainable BIOLACE® product family, BIOLACE® Combo is made from only renewable plant-based raw materials and is both biodegradable and compostable. Compared to the traditional fossil-based nonwovens used in hygiene articles, BIOLACE® Combo is able to provide a clear advantage in terms of lowering the CO 2 footprint. Replacing two separate layers with one nonwoven also brings simplicity into the production.

“BIOLACE® Combo is one of our innovations that clearly demonstrate our strategic ambition to continuously develop new products that meet consumers’ growing demand for sustainable products – without forgetting the need for confident performance,” Johanna Sirén concludes.

