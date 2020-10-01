Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
                        1 October 2020

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The dividend will be paid on Friday, 30 October 2020 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 9 October 2020.  The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 8 October 2020. 

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT.  The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.  As at 28 September, 2020, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:

                       

Asset ClassPortfolio Weighting
Real Estate19.3%
Financials19.1%
Power & Utilities18.3%
Healthcare9.1%
Pipelines8.8%
Information Technology8.5%
Telecommunication Service7.2%
Consumer Discretionary3.9%
Materials2.8%
Industrials1.9%
Bonds and Convertible Debentures1.1%

                       
For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

Assistant Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey)
Limited
Tel.: 01481 702400		 Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016