



Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

1 October 2020

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The dividend will be paid on Friday, 30 October 2020 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 9 October 2020. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 8 October 2020.

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities. As at 28 September, 2020, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:

Asset Class Portfolio Weighting Real Estate 19.3% Financials 19.1% Power & Utilities 18.3% Healthcare 9.1% Pipelines 8.8% Information Technology 8.5% Telecommunication Service 7.2% Consumer Discretionary 3.9% Materials 2.8% Industrials 1.9% Bonds and Convertible Debentures 1.1%



For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned: