Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
1 October 2020
Dividend Announcement
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).
The dividend will be paid on Friday, 30 October 2020 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 9 October 2020. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 8 October 2020.
The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities. As at 28 September, 2020, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:
|Asset Class
|Portfolio Weighting
|Real Estate
|19.3%
|Financials
|19.1%
|Power & Utilities
|18.3%
|Healthcare
|9.1%
|Pipelines
|8.8%
|Information Technology
|8.5%
|Telecommunication Service
|7.2%
|Consumer Discretionary
|3.9%
|Materials
|2.8%
|Industrials
|1.9%
|Bonds and Convertible Debentures
|1.1%
For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:
|Assistant Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey)
Limited
Tel.: 01481 702400
|Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
St Heller, JERSEY