Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Headphones Market - By Feature, By End Use, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Wireless Headphones market, which is likely to amass revenue worth nearly 42.10 (USD Billion) by 2026, will register a CAGR of nearly 21% during the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Wireless Headphones market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Wireless headphones are the key breakthroughs in the electronics industry and helps in connecting smartphones, speakers, televisions, and computers. These electronic products are extensively used as they facilitate exquisite listening to end-users. Inclusion of new features like wide connectivity and noise cancellation along with good comfort & compactness will steer the product demand. Launching of wireless earbuds has brought a paradigm shift in the manner in which individuals listen to music and these products offer seamless experience to the users. Hence, the wireless headphones market growth is anticipated to gain momentum in the coming years.



Market Growth Dynamics



Technological breakthroughs influenced due to changing consumer purchasing patterns and end-user demand will prompt the expansion of wireless headphones industry over the coming years. Additionally, launching of new features such as near field communication and active noise cancellation along with product innovations will enhance the scope of the business over the estimated timespan.



In addition to this, wireless headphones are also utilized in sports & fitness activities like gymnasiums. Thriving entertainment sector as well as music industry has created new growth avenues for the market. Additionally, launching of durable wireless headphones with effective sound effect has increased the popularity as well as the penetration of these products, thereby resulting in enhanced market demand in the recent years. With the onset of new technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality, the market for wireless headphones is likely to gain traction over the forecasting years.



Europe To Establish Numero Uno Position In Global Market By 2026



The growth of the wireless headphones business in Europe over estimated timespan is due to rise in the online sales of the product in the countries like the UK. Apart from this, rise in the popularity of multi-channel retail activities and online shopping among the customers will further proliferate the business growth in the region. Moreover, rise in demand for wireless connectivity in UK, Germany, and France will further embellish the regional market trends. With large part of business dealings done online in countries like Estonia, the market in Europe is likely to flourish in the coming years.



Furthermore, escalating popularity of high quality audio systems and rise in use of wireless headphones during physical exercises in countries like the UK has transformed into high product penetration in the European sub-continent. Rise in the use of smartphones as well as technological innovations in connected equipment & smart speakers in Germany will propel the regional market growth within the next few years.



Key players influencing the market growth include Apple, Sennheiser electronic, Samsung, Skullcandy, Bose, and Sony.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Wireless Headphones Market, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

2.2. Wireless Headphones Market: Snapshot



3. Global Wireless Headphones Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Wireless Headphones Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Technological breakthroughs influenced due to changing consumer purchasing patterns and end-user demand will prompt the expansion of wireless headphones industry over the coming years.

3.2.2. Thriving entertainment sector as well as music industry has created new growth avenues for the market in recent years.

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Feature

3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Type

3.4.3. Market attractiveness analysis By End Use

3.4.4. Market attractiveness analysis By Price Range



4. Global Wireless Headphones Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Wireless Headphones Market-End Use Analysis

5.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market overview: By End Use

5.1.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market share, By End Use ,2019 and 2026

5.2. Fitness & Sports

5.2.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market by Fitness & Sports , 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.3. Entertainment

5.3.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market by Entertainment, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.4. Gaming

5.4.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market by Gaming, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



6. Global Laser Cutting Machine Market- Type Analysis

6.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market overview: By Type

6.1.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market share, By Type , 2019 and 2026

6.2. In-Ear

6.2.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market By In-Ear, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.3. On-Ear

6.3.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market By On-Ear, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.4. Over-Ear

6.4.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market By Over-Ear, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



7. Global Laser Cutting Machine Market- Feature Analysis

7.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market overview: By Feature

7.1.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market share, By Feature, 2019 and 2026

7.2. Smart

7.2.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market By Smart, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.3. Non-Smart

7.3.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market By Non-Smart, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



8. Global Laser Cutting Machine Market- Price Range Analysis

8.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market overview: By Price Range

8.1.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market share, By Price Range, 2019 and 2026

8.2. Low

8.2.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market By Low, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.3. Moderate

8.3.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market By Moderate, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.4. Premium

8.4.1. Global Wireless Headphones Market By Premium, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Apple

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Business Strategy

9.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2. Samsung

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Business Strategy

9.2.5. Recent Developments

9.3. Bose

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Business Strategy

9.3.5. Recent Developments

9.4. Skullcandy

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Business Strategy

9.4.5. Recent Developments

9.5. Sennheiser electronic

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Business Strategy

9.5.5. Recent Development

9.6. Sony

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Business Strategy

9.6.5. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijsdq7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900