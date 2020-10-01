Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Race for Biomarkers Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics, With Exutive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis - 2020 to 2024ec" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revolution in cancer therapy to be driven by new diagnostics. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy converge.
This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. A new therapy based on using the body's natural immune defences is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.
The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics?
1.2 Immuno-oncology - the looming cure
1.2.1 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Takes a Leading Role
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Currency
1.3.3 Years
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies
2. The Immune System
2.1 Innate immune system
2.1.1 Surface barriers
2.1.2 Inflammation
2.1.3 Complement system
2.1.4 Cellular barriers
2.1.5 Natural killer cells
2.2 Adaptive immune system
2.2.1 Lymphocytes
2.2.2 Killer T cells
2.2.3 Helper T cells
2.2.4 Gamma delta T cells
2.2.5 B lymphocytes and antibodies
2.3 Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system
2.4 Immuno OncologyDiagnostics
2.4.1 Checkpoint Assays
2.4.1.1 Outlook for Checkpoint Assays
2.4.2 Cytokine Assays
2.4.2.1 Outlook for Cytokine Assays
2.4.3 Genomic Germline
2.4.3.1 Outlook for Genomic Germline
2.4.4 Genomic Tumour
2.4.4.1 Outlook for Genomic Tumour
2.4.5 Tumor Microenvironment
2.4.5.1 Outlook for Tumor Micro Environment
2.4.6 Others
2.4.6.1 Outlook for Other Diagnostics
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
3.1.6 Public National/regional lab
3.1.7 Hospital lab
3.1.8 Physician Lab
3.1.9 Audit Body
3.1.10 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Outcome potential
4.1.2 Companion Diagnostics
4.1.3 Funding
4.1.4 Technology Environment
4.1.5 Target Solutions
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Complex Role of Diagnostics
4.2.2 Clinical Trials Role
4.2.3 Protocols
4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
4.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity
4.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
4.3.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
4.3.4 The Disruption Dynamic
4.3.5 The Race for Biomarkers
4.3.6 The Next Five Years
5. Cancer Immunotherapy Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
6. Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies
7. Global Market Size
7.1 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Global Market Size by Country with Charts
7.2 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Global Market Size by Type with Charts
8. Global Market by Type
8.1 Checkpoint Assay Market
8.2 Cytokine Assay Market
8.3 Genome Germline Market
8.4 Genome Tumour Market
8.5 Tumour Micro Environment Market
8.6 Other Market
9. Appendices
9.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
9.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
9.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vajgvr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: