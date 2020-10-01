Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfer switch Market - By Type, By Application - Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demand for Transfer Switch market was valued at approximately USD 1.39 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.21 billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6.89% between 2020 and 2026.



Transfer switch is an electrical device that switches load among two power sources including generator and utility power. Transfer switches are either manual or automatic. These switches supply immediate transition between two or more power sources that helps in continuous power supply when power goes off. Transfer switch has many end user applications in residential and industrial sectors.



Rising demand for continuous and steady power supply drives the growth of transfer switch market. Increasing acceptance of smart grid technology in the developed regions also contributes to the growth of transfer switch market. However, lack of implementation and awareness regarding use of transfer switch in developing countries may hinder the market expansion. Moreover, regular maintenance of transfer switch is a major challenge for the transfer switch market. Nevertheless, rapid industrialization and increasing urbanization is expected to provide impetus growth for transfer switch market in the near future.



The report provides a comprehensive view on the transfer switch market we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the transfer switch market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the transfer switch market during the forecast period.



Based on type the transfer switch market is segment as manual and automatic transfer switch. Automatic transfer switch market dominated the transfer switch market owing to continuously observe the supply power and instantly switches when it sense lack or variation in power. Transfer switches are available in different ampere range such as below 300A, in between 300A to 1600A and higher than 1600A. On the basis of transition mode the transfer switch market can be segmented as open, closed, delayed and soft load transition made. Number of applications in transfer switch market includes residential, commercial and industrial. Industrial segment emerged as potential segment due to high end user applications for transfer switch.



Geographically, transfer switch market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of overall market owing to rapidly developing trend in industrial and commercial sectors.



Marathon Thomson Power System, Eaton Corporation PLC, Cummins Inc., ABB Ltd., Generac Power Systems, Emerson Electric Company, Kohler Power and General Electric among others are some of the key players in the transfer switch market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Transfer switch Market, 2016 - 2026, (USD Million)

2.2. Transfer switch Market: Snapshot



3. Global Transfer switch Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Transfer switch Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Rising demand for continuous and steady power supply

3.2.2. Increasing acceptance of smart grid technology

3.3. Restraints

3.3.1. Lack of implementation and awareness regarding use of transfer switch in developing countries

3.4. Opportunity

3.4.1. Rapid industrialization and increasing urbanization

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis by Type segment

3.6.2. Market attractiveness analysis by Ampere based segment

3.6.3. Market attractiveness analysis by Transition Mode segment

3.6.4. Market attractiveness analysis by Application segment

3.6.5. Market attractiveness analysis by regional segment



4. Global Transfer switch Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Transfer switch market: company market share analysis, 2018

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Ampere based launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and regional expansion



5. Global Transfer switch Market - Type Segment Analysis

5.1. Global Transfer switch market overview: by Type

5.1.1. Global Transfer switch market revenue share, by Type, 2019 and 2026

5.2. Manual Transfer Switch

5.2.1. Global Transfer switch market by Manual Transfer Switch, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Automatic Transfer Switch

5.3.1. Global Transfer switch market by Automatic Transfer Switch, 2016-2026 (USD Million)



6. Global Transfer switch Market - Ampere based Segment Analysis

6.1. Global Transfer switch market overview: by Ampere based

6.1.1. Global Transfer switch market revenue share, by Ampere based, 2019 and 2026

6.2. Low (less than 300A)

6.2.1. Global Transfer switch market by Low (less than 300A), 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Medium (300A-1600A)

6.3.1. Global Transfer switch market by Medium (300A-1600A), 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. High (more than 1600A)

6.4.1. Global Transfer switch market by High (more than 1600A), 2016-2026 (USD Million)



7. Global Transfer switch Market - Transition Mode Segment Analysis

7.1. Global Transfer switch market overview: by Transition Mode

7.1.1. Global Transfer switch market revenue share, by Transition Mode, 2019 and 2026

7.2. Open Transition Mode

7.2.1. Global Transfer switch market by Open Transition Mode, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.3. Closed Transition Mode

7.3.1. Global Transfer switch market by Closed Transition Mode, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Soft Load Transition Mode

7.4.1. Global Transfer switch market by Soft Load Transition Mode, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.5. Delayed Transition Mode

7.5.1. Global Transfer switch market by Delayed Transition Mode, 2016-2026 (USD Million)



8. Global Transfer switch Market - Application Segment Analysis

8.1. Global Transfer switch market overview: by Application

8.1.1. Global Transfer switch market revenue share, by Application, 2019 and 2026

8.2. Residential

8.2.1. Global Transfer switch market by Residential, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

8.3. Commercial

8.3.1. Global Transfer switch market by Commercial, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

8.4. Industrial

8.4.1. Global Transfer switch market by Industrial, 2016-2026 (USD Million)



9. Global Transfer switch Market - Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Transfer switch market overview: by region

9.1.1. Global Transfer switch market revenue share, by region, 2019 and 2026

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Marathon Thomson Power System.

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Ampere based portfolio

10.1.4. Business Strategy

10.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2. Eaton Corporation PLC

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financials

10.2.3. Ampere based portfolio

10.2.4. Business Strategy

10.2.5. Recent Developments

10.3. Cummins Inc

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financials

10.3.3. Ampere based portfolio

10.3.4. Business Strategy

10.3.5. Recent Developments

10.4. ABB Ltd.

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financials

10.4.3. Ampere based portfolio

10.4.4. Business Strategy

10.4.5. Recent Developments

10.5. Generac Power Systems

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financials

10.5.3. Ampere based portfolio

10.5.4. Business Strategy

10.5.5. Recent Developments

10.6. Emerson Electric Company

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financials

10.6.3. Ampere based portfolio

10.6.4. Business Strategy

10.6.5. Recent Developments

10.7. Kohler Power

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financials

10.7.3. Ampere based portfolio

10.7.4. Business Strategy

10.7.5. Recent Developments

10.8. General Electric

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financials

10.8.3. Ampere based portfolio

10.8.4. Business Strategy

10.8.5. Recent Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yh88o5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900