Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Dosage Forms; Technology, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D printed drugs market was valued at US$ 28.52 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 57.03 million by 2027. The factors driving the 3D printed drugs market growth include the increasing adoption of personalized medicines, extensive research and development activities, and growing prevalence of dysphagia. The illegal use of 3D printing for manufacturing of drugs hinders the growth of the market.



3D printed drugs are medications that are designed by 3D printing technique to provide safe and effective customized drugs to the individuals. These drugs have unitary porous structures that readily disperse in the mouth, thus ruling out the necessity to sallow high-dose medicines intact. It enables manufacturers to easily adjust the size, appearance, shape, and rate of the delivery of a wide array of medicines. The growth of 3D printed drugs market is prominently attributed to the increasing adoption of personalized medicines and extensively growing R& D activities related to 3D printing. The implementation of 3D-printing technology to create personalized drug therapies is providing some exciting opportunities for improving patient care. Recent research has highlighted that more than 50% of consumers express interest in purchasing customized products or services. This demand will definitely lead to growth of the 3D printing market by 2027. Moreover, since the Precision Medicine's Initiative was released in the US in 2015, pharmaceutical research organizations have been pursuing the development of more tailored treatments to make medicines safer and more effective.



The advantages of 3D printing such as its ability to offer personalized medicine system with an automated control over drug dose and suitability for both low and high drug concentrations allow drug companies to attain boosted efficacy and adherence of drugs as well as focus on their brand longevity by expanding and capturing market share with other dosage forms. FabRx Ltd., completed the world's first in-human clinical study using their proprietary Printlets technology, which relies on personalized 3D printed dosage forms to treat children with a rare metabolic disease. Additionally, in April 2020, the same company launched the first pharmaceutical 3D printer, M3DIMAKER, for the manufacture of personalized medicines. The technique of 3D printing drugs could help make the medication safer and more attractive to children.



The global 3D printed drugs market is segmented by dosage form and technology. The 3D printed drugs market, by dosage form, is segmented into tablets, capsules, multi drug implant, nanoparticles, solutions, and other dosage forms. The tablet segment held the largest share of the market, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on technology, the 3D printed drugs market is segmented into inkjet printing, direct write, zip dose, thermal inkjet printing, fused deposition modeling, powder bed printing, and stereo lithography (SLA). The zip dose held the largest share of technology segment in the global market; moreover, it is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few of the essential primary and secondary sources referred while preparing this report are the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among



