HONG KONG, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud Relay Show of 16 top museums from five continents opened at the National Museum of China recently. The live broadcast, which adopted "8K shooting display + 5G live broadcast + AR immersion", was jointly presented by the National Museum of China and the China Media Group.



The "Cloud Relay Show of Global Museum Collection Exhibition" will start from The National Museum of China. Participating museums will show up in turn. On average, two museums will "meet" with you every day, and each museum will have a one-hour special performance. The most anticipated part of this relay exhibition is that the curators will introduce the features and treasures of the museum. Moreover, they will share 3 to 5 pieces of treasures with the global audience and tell the stories for the collections.

Because of the global pandemic, COVID-19, museums in various countries had to press the pause button for offline exhibitions and other activities. The supply of digital products and services in museums became the focus of work in this special period. The advent of emergencies tests the emergency response capacity of public cultural institutions and brings some thoughts to the future development of museums.

On the whole, China's museum industry has responded positively to the epidemic, and has reacted quickly from offline to online. This is due to the rapid development of emerging technologies represented by 5G, AR, and VR in recent years, as well as the continuous updating of the layout of the museum's top-level design and its own development concept, which provides strong support for the digital construction of the museum.

WIMI provides one-stop services for many holographic AR technologies. Meanwhile, its business covers the holographic visual AI synthesis and presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR advertising, holographic AR SDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, and holographic face recognition.

WIMI Hologram Cloud focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and the advertising display system. The holographic digital live broadcasting industry is involved in a relatively wide range of fields.

The holographic live broadcast is a new way and the development direction of display. Through the holographic projection technology, visitors can not only see clear images, but also see three-dimensional and realistic images in all directions and multiple angles. Combined with the original display, it can fully present the meaning of live broadcast, and stimulated the enthusiasm of the masses to accept new things.

Compared with its domestic counterparts, WIMI has established a comprehensive holographic AR content library, and the format of holographic AR content covers from 3D models to holographic short videos. According to the data of Frost & Sullivan, WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of 2018 revenue, the number of customers, holographic AR content, holographic AR patents, and software copyrights, WIMI is the leader in the holographic AR industry in China. In the whole year of 2018, WIMI has about 4,654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights, and 219 technology patents. WIMI is committed to using holographic technology to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end-users.

With the rapid development of live broadcasts in China in recent years, it is difficult to achieve the effect of popularization and publicity with a single and boring presentation. The public's appreciation and taste requirements are increasing, and the influence of digital informatization is expanding. The emergence of holographic AR+ live broadcast undoubtedly brings new blood to the live broadcast market. With its highly interactive features, the live broadcast system has become a veritable tool, and has gradually permeated all walks of life, becoming an indispensable part of people's lives.

The advantages of WIMI AR+ live broadcasts are obvious. It can simulate any scene in a real way and reflect the application of the product in different real environments. It can show more complex products, allowing the audience to understand the internal structure and product details of the product more intuitively. Meanwhile, it breaks through the personnel limit, and at the same time, it can target the crowd for live broadcast and precise delivery, so as to have a wider publicity effect. In addition, there are more online interactions, which allow guests and fans to interact during the live broadcast, and their questions will be screened and answered in real time. At the end of the live broadcast, you can get the complete set of videos without post-editing and can be used for publicity immediately.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research organization in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on the financial market, emphasizing on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights, and financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

Media contact

Company: MobiusTrend Research

Contact: Trends & Insights Team

E-Mail: cs@mobiustrend.com

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOlz-sCOlPTJ_24rMgR6JLw