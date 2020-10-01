Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopolymer Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing awareness among customers about the adverse impact of conventional plastics is projected to escalate biopolymer packaging market growth at a CAGR of 19.1%.



The market was valued at US$ 7,872.54 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2019-2027 to reach US$ 37,465.07 million by 2027. The report highlights key driving factors and also the prominent players and their developments in the market.



Biopolymers are perceived as renewable, sustainable, and carbon neutral form of materials which are produced from renewable plant materials. Bio based polymers are considered to be an effective alternative to the conventional polymers and are being increasingly used in packaging industry to produce environment-friendly materials. Consumer awareness regarding impact of conventional plastic, stringent government regulations, and need for sustainable packaging solutions are a few factors driving the global biopolymers packaging market. The majority of biopolymers do not biodegrade, still they are preferred as they are formulated using bio-based resources and can be recycled.



The customers are now more aware of the adverse impact of conventional plastic on their lifestyle. Thus, consumers are demanding environment-friendly products, which decrease the usage of petroleum and natural gas, which reduces the carbon footprints. Currently, bioplastic and biopolymers are an alternative for nearly every conventional plastic material in diverse applications. Biopolymers offer innovative solutions with enhanced properties along with distinctive ability to reduce emissions and provide the same qualities and functionalities as that of conventional plastic. This biodegradable packaging material is made using renewable resources as well as fossil raw materials such as cellulose ester, PLA, PHA, starch derivatives, copolyesters like PBS and PBAT.



Arkema Group, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Limited, Cardia Bioplastics, Innovia Films, NatureWorks LLC, Plantic Technologies Limited, Spectra packaging ltd., United Biopolymers, S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, and BEWiSynbra Group are some of the well-established companies in the global biopolymer packaging market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Biopolymer Packaging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Government Regulations With Regards To Biopolymer Packaging In Global Regions

4.4.1 North America

4.4.2 Europe

4.4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4.4 Middle East and Africa

4.4.5 South America



5. Biopolymer Packaging Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Awareness Among Customers About The Adverse Impact Of Conventional Plastics

5.1.2 Surge in Need For Sustainable Packaging Solution

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Bio-Based Packaging Than Conventional Plastic Packaging

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development of New Technology And Processes

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Novel Biopolymer Materials

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Biopolymer Packaging- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Biopolymer Packaging Market Overview

6.2 Biopolymer Packaging Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

6.4 Global Market And Forecast To 2027: Material Type Market Analysis Into Each End-User

6.4.1 Market Analysis of PLA in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others

6.4.2 Market Analysis of Bio-PE in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others

6.4.3 Market Analysis of Bio-PET in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others

6.4.4 Market Analysis of Starch in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others

6.4.5 Market Analysis of Cellulose in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others

6.4.6 Market Analysis of PBAT in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others

6.4.7 Market Analysis of PHA in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others

6.4.8 Market Analysis of PBS in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others

6.4.9 Market Analysis of Others in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others

6.5 Regional Market And Forecast To 2027: Material Type Market Analysis Into Each End-User

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia Pacific

6.5.4 Middle East and Africa

6.5.5 South America



7. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Analysis - By Material Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Breakdown, By Material Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Polylactides (PLA)

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Polylactides (PLA) Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4 Bio-Polyethylene

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Bio-Polyethylene Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5 Bio-Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Forecast and Analysis

7.6 Starch

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Starch Market Forecast and Analysis

7.7 Cellulose

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Cellulose Market Forecast and Analysis

7.8 PBAT

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 PBAT Market Forecast and Analysis

7.9 Polyhydroxyalkanoates market

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates Market Forecast and Analysis

7.10 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS)

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Polybutylene succinate (PBS)Market Forecast and Analysis

7.11 Others

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



8. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Food & Beverages market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Food & Beverages Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 Cosmetic & Personal Care Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care Market Forecast and Analysis

8.5 Pharmaceuticals Market

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast and Analysis

8.6 Others Market

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



9. Biopolymer Packaging Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Biopolymer Packaging Market

9.3 Europe: Biopolymer Packaging Market

9.4 Asia Pacific: Biopolymer Packaging Market

9.5 Middle East and Africa: Biopolymer Packaging Market

9.6 South America: Biopolymer Packaging Market



10. Overview- Impact of COVID-19



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Biopolymer Packaging Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strategy & Business Planning

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Product News



13. Biopolymer Packaging Market, Key Company Profile

13.1 Arkema Group

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 BASF SE

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Biome Bioplastics Limited

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Cardia Bioplastics

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5 Innovia Films

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 NatureWorks LLC

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7 Plantic Technologies Limited

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Financial Overview

13.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.8 Spectra packaging ltd.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Financial Overview

13.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.8.5 Key Developments

13.9 United Biopolymers, S.A.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10 The Dow Chemical Company

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Financial Overview

13.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.10.5 Key Developments

13.11 BEWiSynbra Group

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33c23i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900