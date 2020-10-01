For National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Vera Bradley has launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer, honoring the many women who have bravely battled this disease, and raising funds for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. Since 1993, Vera Bradley employees, business partners, customers and friends have joined together to raise more than $34.6 million for critical breast cancer research.

For National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Vera Bradley has launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer, honoring the many women who have bravely battled this disease, and raising funds for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. Since 1993, Vera Bradley employees, business partners, customers and friends have joined together to raise more than $34.6 million for critical breast cancer research.

Now through the end of the year, 100% of the proceeds from Vera Bradley's two-pack of Cotton Face Masks in Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

Now through the end of the year, 100% of the proceeds from Vera Bradley's two-pack of Cotton Face Masks in Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

Throughout October, Company will Spotlight the Powerful and Passionate Work of the Faculty, Researchers and Doctors at the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, and the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the “Foundation”) are proud to launch the second iteration of their “Be The Hope” campaign in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign aims to raise awareness about breast cancer, honor the many women who have bravely battled this disease, and raise funds for the Foundation. Since 1993, Vera Bradley employees, business partners, customers and friends have joined together to raise more than $34.6 million for critical breast cancer research.

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. The team at the Indiana University School of Medicine collaborates with researchers and leads clinical trials nationwide, focusing on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer. Their progress on Monogrammed Medicine is leading to promising discoveries in the areas of diagnosis and personalized treatment, and in just the last six months, their research has led to four treatment drugs being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The incredible staff at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine work tirelessly every day to uncover medical breakthroughs and bring us closer to achieving our ultimate goal of a world without breast cancer,” said Lynda Houk, Executive Director of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. “Hope is what drives us and fuels our passion to put an end to this disease, and every dollar raised helps us make a real difference.”

To raise funds this year, Vera Bradley released a limited-edition two-pack of their Cotton Face Masks in exclusive Foundation prints – Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink – available for $25.00 at all Vera Bradley Factory locations, Full Line stores and on www.verabradley.com. Now through the end of the year, 100% of the proceeds from the Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink mask two-pack will be donated to the Foundation.

Throughout October, the Company will also feature a series of videos on its social media channels highlighting the faculty, researchers and doctors working with the Foundation, sharing their stories of research gains as well as their personal hopes for the future. Additionally, to raise awareness of the disparities that Black and women of color face when battling the disease, Vera Bradley will feature social media takeovers by triple negative breast cancer survivors and inspirational leaders Lisa Hayes, Executive Director of R.E.D. Alliance, and Nadia Miller, Board President of Pink-4-Ever, Inc. and Board Officer of R.E.D. Alliance, as well as ambassadors of For the Breast of Us, whose mission is to uplift women of color affected by breast cancer by sharing stories that educate, inspire and connect through social media advocacy.

To learn more about the “Be The Hope” campaign, visit www.verabradley.com. For more information and updates on the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, please visit www.verabradley.org or follow the Foundation on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY FOUNDATION FOR BREAST CANCER

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. Vera Bradley’s co-founders, Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, began raising funds after the loss of a dear friend to the disease in 1993. Since that time, the Foundation has contributed $34.6 million to the groundbreaking research being conducted at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is part of the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center (the “IU Cancer Center”). In August 2019, the IU Cancer Center was designated a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute for research excellence.

The Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer. The Foundation raises funds all year long through special events, partner events, and individual donations.

Learn more about the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at www.verabradley.org, or follow the Foundation @verabradleyfoundation on Instagram.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY , INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

CONTACTS

Vera Bradley Foundation

Foundation@verabradley.com

260-207-5283

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fcf6374-213d-4572-a787-60219119d097

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e53cb915-ec1d-4de0-8bc4-11bcae70c195