LEHI, Utah, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced a partnership with Ultra-Fresh, a global leader in antimicrobial protection. Through this engagement, select BodyGuardz cases and screen protectors will now provide an additional layer of protection by reducing 99 percent of bacterial growth on their surfaces. These new products will launch on the BodyGuardz website on Friday, October 2 and will also be available in all AT&T and Verizon retail stores in the U.S.



“Now more than ever, we are conscious about keeping our personal items clean and free from bacteria,” said Lynda Rose, VP of Product Development at BodyGuardz. “BodyGuardz has been working toward antimicrobial products for several years, and we’re excited to partner with a globally respected brand like Ultra-Fresh to make that happen.”

A study from the University of Arizona found that cell phones are ten times dirtier than most toilet seats. Another study also found that a typical smartphone can have as many as 17,000 bacterial gene copies on it. With Ultra-Fresh, BodyGuardz phone cases and screen protectors are now treated with technology that will reduce the growth of that bacteria by 99 percent, making phones and cases cleaner.

Unlike other antimicrobial products that wear off with daily use, Ultra-Fresh enhances the antimicrobial protection for the product lifetime, keeping cases and screen protectors fresher, cleaner, and more durable over time.

BodyGuardz now uses Ultra-Fresh in its products for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra. Additionally, Ultra-Fresh will be added to select iPhone 11 series cases and screens including Ace Pro and Harmony, Pure 2 and PRTX.

For more information on Ultra-Fresh and other BodyGuardz products, visit www.bodyguardz.com .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself on providing products, services, and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com .

About Parent Company BGZ brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands— BodyGuardz , a leading device protection company; Lander , expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO , modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands .

About Thomson Research Associates, Inc.

Thomson Research Associates offers Ultra-Fresh – helping customers deliver innovative products by providing antimicrobial technologies and treatments for textiles, plastics, foams, coatings, and more. We have a global reach, selling antimicrobial additives in more than 50 countries around the world. Our comprehensive package of technical services, marketing, research & development and regulatory expertise – provides our customers with peace-of-mind confidence in our company and our products. Ultra-Fresh is a registered trademark of Thomson Research Associates, Inc. Please visit ultra-fresh.com for more information.