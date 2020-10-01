MAYNARD, Mass. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, and NTT Electronics, Co. (NEL), a leading supplier of coherent Digital Signal Processor (DSP) solutions to system and module manufacturers worldwide, today announced that they have successfully completed module-level interoperability testing between DSPs in 400ZR and OpenZR+ operating modes. 400ZR interoperability has been defined by the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) to address 400G edge data center interconnect (DCI) applications at hyperscale network operators in high-density form factors, such as QSFP-DD and OSFP. The OpenZR+ implementation enables enhanced functionality and improved performance in these same pluggable form factors, providing an interoperable ecosystem for an expanded set of data center and service provider applications.



“This testing provides validation to network operators who are looking to deploy interoperable pluggable solutions in a variety of applications,” said Tom Williams, Vice President of Marketing at Acacia. “The 400ZR project at OIF helped drive coherent interoperability and OpenZR+ provides a path to expand the use of interoperable pluggable coherent modules in regional and long-haul network applications.”

“400ZR and OpenZR+ offer the industry interoperable solutions that can support a wide range of network applications using pluggable coherent modules,” said Atul Srivastava, Advisory Board Member at NTT Electronics. “With OpenZR+, network operators should no longer need to choose between interoperability and high-performance.”

The interoperability testing was performed between modules supplied by Acacia and Fujitsu Optical Components. In addition, a Viavi ONT 800G DCO test box was utilized to verify Ethernet transmission.

About OpenZR+

The OpenZR+ mode maintains the simpler Ethernet-only host interface of 400ZR, but adds support for multi-rate Ethernet and multiplexing capabilities at 100G, 200G, 300G, or 400G line interfaces with higher dispersion tolerance and higher coding gain using openFEC selected for standardization by the Open ROADM MSA and CableLabs.

For a more detailed explanation of OpenZR+ and its growing momentum please visit www.openzrplus.org.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By implementing optical interconnect technology in a silicon-based platform, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the "siliconization of optical interconnect," Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. For more information about Acacia, visit www.acacia-inc.com or follow on Twitter at @AcaciaComms.

About NEL

NTT Electronics (NEL) has been developing and commercializing optical communications devices since 1995. It has a complete portfolio of optical and electronics products to cover the industry needs for 100G-and-beyond link systems, ROADM components and FTTH networks. Since 2012, NEL has been delivering its advanced coherent DSPs that have been widely adopted in the industry. NEL is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with offices in Milan, Italy, Saddle Brook, NJ, San Jose, CA, and Shenzhen, China. For more information about NEL, visit www.ntt-electronics.com/en/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Acacia Communications and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “will” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to help you identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Acacia Communications has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, expectations around the ability of the OpenZR+ implementation to provide an interoperable ecosystem for an expanded set of data center and service provider applications, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s public reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC and in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC in the future. Acacia Communications assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Public Relations Contact:

Kelly Karr

Acacia Communications

Office: (408) 718-9350

Email: PR@acacia-inc.com

Kaz Kitagawa

NTT Electronics America

Office: (201) 556-1770

Email: PR@nel-america.com

Acacia Investor Relations Contact:

Monica Gould

Office: (212) 871-3927

Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

Lindsay Savarese

Office: (212) 331-8417

Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

The Acacia name and logo and the Acacia logo are registered trademarks of Acacia Communications, Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.