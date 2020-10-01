MADISON, Wisc., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, announced that the 9th Annual Widen Summit will take place October 13-14 online. This first-ever virtual Widen Summit features keynote sessions with Widen experts, customer stories with actionable ideas, and peer-to-peer networking and problem-solving sessions. The 2020 Summit intends to inspire change as marketing professionals adapt to the challenges of remote work, e-commerce, and online-only engagement.



Every year, the Widen Summit brings together the world’s leading DAM experts and practitioners for learning and camaraderie. The practical sessions share ideas and examples that DAM and marketing professionals can apply at their organizations. This year’s speaker lineup features practitioners from Autodesk, Elsevier BV, Life Time, McCormick & Company, Progressive Insurance, Trek Bicycle Corporation, and other iconic brands.

10 days out, more than 400 members of the Widen community are already registered for this Summit. Attendees can look forward to breakout sessions on specific topics like dashboards, integrations, portals, and more. Industry roundtables and problem-solving workshops also will enable participants to learn from peers and collaborate on common challenges.

Highlights this year include:

Gentle flow yoga kicking off each day at 9 a.m. CDT.

kicking off each day at 9 a.m. CDT. The Best DAM Contest featuring Autodesk, Life Time, and NVIDIA.

featuring Autodesk, Life Time, and NVIDIA. Illuminating Connections with Data , findings from Widen’s latest Connectivity Report.

, findings from Widen’s latest Connectivity Report. Roadmap to New Opportunities, the unveiling of Widen’s latest product roadmap.

the unveiling of Widen’s latest product roadmap. Juggling workshop with Las Vegas headliner, Jeff Civillico.

with Las Vegas headliner, Jeff Civillico. Widen trivia featuring fabulous prizes.

“We wish it was possible to gather everyone in Madison for connection, sharing, and fun. This year, though, we need to put safety first,” said Matthew Gonnering, CEO of Widen. “On the bright side, we’ve seen firsthand that the Widen Collective® is helping our customers overcome the disconnections and unknowns of a global pandemic. By coming together virtually and sharing hard-earned lessons, we can raise the potential of the entire Widen community.”

This year’s Widen Summit is free! Sessions take place each day from 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. CDT (5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. CET). Yoga begins at 9 a.m. CDT (4 p.m. CET).

To receive your personal link to the Summit, register at https://www.widensummit.com .

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organizations to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. Its platform spans brand management, marketing resource management, and product information management solutions and has enabled over one million marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 660 global brands to better connect with audiences. Customers include Progressive, Zippo, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Salvation Army, Citizen Watch, Crayola, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, New Balance, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Visit www.widen.com .

