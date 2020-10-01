VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its wholly-owned Langis Silver Project located in Ontario, Canada. During 2018 and early in 2020, Brixton drilled very high-grade, native silver over considerable widths near the historical shaft #3 of the Langis Project. The surface expression of these native silver veins was achieved through overburden removal in September 2020.



Highlights:

Bonanza grade silver-cobalt veins were exposed at surface returning 0.4m trenching of 3,140 g/t silver, 10.15% cobalt, 0.58% nickel

Grab samples of the native silver veins returned 6,160 g/t silver and 16.95% cobalt, >1% nickel

Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated, “The results of this year’s surface work, uncovering native silver at surface, gives us the confidence to pursue a high-grade, near-surface resource at Langis. Brixton has demonstrated through drilling that significant silver mineralization remains at Langis. Native silver mineralization occurs as silver-cobalt veins, fracture-filled veinlets, fine disseminations and fracture-filled rosettes. Silver mineralization also occurs as argentite (AgS) +- cobaltite (CoAsS). Our plan is to conduct 15,000m to 20,000m of shallow drilling at Langis over the winter months with the goal of producing a maiden NI-43-101 compliant silver resource in 2021.”

Figure 1. Langis Project Location Map:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-1-Oct-1-2020-Langis-Project-Location-Map.jpg

Figure 2. Langis Mine, Shaft #3, New Surface Grab Sample and Trenching Area:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-2-Oct-1-2020-New-Surface-Grab-Sample.jpg

Figure 3. Silver-Cobalt Vein in Trench (0.4m of 3,140 g/t Silver, 10.15% Cobalt, 0.58% Ni):

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-3-Oct-1-2020-Silver-Cobalt-Vein.jpg

Figure 4. Native Silver Grab Sample X922127 (6,160 g/t Ag and 16.95% Co, >1% Ni) Close-up:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-4-Oct-1-2020-Native-Silver-Grab-Sample.jpg

The focus of the drilling is to expand on the known high-grade silver intercepts located close to surface and adjacent to underground workings at proximity of Shaft # 3 and Shaft # 6.

Figure 5. Langis Pre-1989 Underground Workings Near Shaft #3, #6 and Brixton Drilling:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-5-Oct-1-2020-Langis-Underground-Workings.jpg

About Langis

The Langis Project (past producer of high-grade silver) is located near Cobalt in eastern Ontario, 15 km north of Temiskaming Shores and 500 km north of Toronto. Highway 65 runs through the property and many established secondary roads provide year-round access. Power, railways, mills, a permitted refinery, and assay lab are located at or near the site. The Langis Project represents a unique opportunity in a silver district that is underexplored using modern techniques. New discovery potential is high, and a strong possibility exists to generate mineral resources from extensions to historical workings and new exploration. 2018 drilling hit new, high grade silver-cobalt: 6m of 4719 g/t silver and 3m of 1.23% cobalt. Historically, the Langis Mine produced over 10.4 Moz Ag with a recovered grade of approximately 25 oz/t from shallow depths, and 358,340 lbs of cobalt.

See production history:

http://brixtonmetals.com/properties/langis-silver-cobalt-project/

The Langis Project does not currently contain any mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Update on exploration actvitites at the Thorn Project

The Company is winding down its 2020 exploration activities at is wholly owned Thorn Project in the Golden Triangle and should be done for the season within the next 3 weeks. Drilling results for the Outlaw Gold Zone are anticipated shortly and shall be released as they become available. Drilling is ongoing at the Camp Creek Porphyry target. Brixton completed a 695 square kilometres LIDAR survey. A total of 1474 rock and 5590 soil samples have been collected and submitted for analysis. A total of 715 line-kilometres of airbourne Radiometrics and Magnetics where completed. Eleven kilometers of deep IP geophysical surveys were completed. Total drilling for the 2020 season is estimated to be between 5,500m and 6,000m with all assay results still pending. Additional mineral claims were acquired in 2020 through online staking and project deals with Kodiak Copper and Stuhini Exploration bringing the total mineral tenure at the Thorn Project to 2600 square kilometers, roughly equivalent to the surface area of Greater Vancouver.

Mr. Antonio Celis, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold, copper and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB and in the USA OTCQB market under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

