MIAMI, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO:



Jorge Fernandez, President, The Kiwanis of Little Havana

Antonio Lorenzo, President, The Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation

Ivy Queen

Manny Ruiz, CEO, RetroPop Media

WHAT:

Organizers are unveiling the full final schedule of the historic Calle Ocho Live music livestream festival and will discuss show highlights, viewing tips, and information about how the public can contribute donations during the broadcast to the Kiwanis of Little Havana. The much anticipated song of the historic virtual duet with Ivy Queen and Celia Cruz will also be unveiled.

WHERE:

The virtual press conference will be accessible through Zoom via this Calle Ocho Live Virtual Press Conference registration link https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fSUXuy8hRsqOcrRLoS3mMA

In addition to Zoom, the press conference will also be streamed live on the Carnaval Miami Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CarnavalMiami/ and YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/TheCarnavalMiami

Select participating media will have the opportunity to have their questions answered during the broadcast. To share any questions for team response or request any additional information, please complete the Calle Ocho Live Media Request Form at https://calleocholive.formstack.com/forms/calle_ocho_live_media_registration

WHEN:

The virtual press conference will begin at 11:00 am EST / 8:00 am PST. Interviews must be requested in advance via the Calle Ocho Live Media Request Form https://calleocholive.formstack.com/forms/calle_ocho_live_media_registration

All interviews must be coordinated in advance and can take place during the broadcast, or one-on-one in private Zoom rooms, or at other times when celebrities and/or organizers are available. Other media inquiries/requests can be sent to Ana Maria Reyes of the Kiwanis of Little Havana at areyes@kiwanislittlehavana.org .

WHY:

In March, Covid-19 forced organizers to cancel the Calle Ocho Music Festival, two days before the 44th edition of the iconic event that annually supports the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation. Monies raised through Calle Ocho Live will be used by the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation to assist the more than 10,000 diverse families in South Florida that it serves with emergency financial assistance, college scholarships, back to school assistance, holiday gifts, and other support during the Covid-19 crisis.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Jorge Fernandez, President, The Kiwanis of Little Havana

Antonio Lorenzo, President, The Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation

Ivy Queen

Manny Ruiz, Co-Executive Producer of Calle Ocho Live, CEO of RetroPop Media

MULTIMEDIA ASSETS:

Additional information and media assets are available free for editorial use to all media:

.PSD Files:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zbgz37CwNjjm8Giaw4v0FRE4RaUrDqIy?usp=sharing

Talent Images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-Y7b4yk9-tnCojOpzbHJ--tgpMQ0jT82?usp=sharing

Sponsor Logos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/152irXIoN8Jum-O3vhxsJbDWFaGaV83Hz?usp=sharing

Media also have full permission to use all digital assets posted on CalleOchoLive.com , the Facebook or Instagram accounts of Carnaval Miami for editorial, non-commercial purposes.

Social Media:

Instagram: @CarnavalMiami

Facebook: Carnaval Miami

Twitter: @Carnaval_Miami

Contact:

Ana Maria Reyes

Kiwanis of Little Havana

(305) 644-8888 ext. 2

areyes@kiwanislittlehavana.org