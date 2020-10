Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by Component, by Enabled Device, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Web Real-Time Communication Market size is expected to reach $29.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 44.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Web Real-Time Communication (Web RTC) is an open-source application programming interface (API) started by World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Web RTC empowers end-users with voice calling, video calling, and one to one document sharing between browsers without the help of any outer plugin. World Wide Web Consortium is the universal standard association for the improvement of norms worldwide web. The W3C attempts to build up compatibility among industry service provides for acceptance of worldwide norms created by them.



Web RTC adjusts and adapts itself as indicated by the changing network conditions. It modifies as per transfer bandwidth accessibility and neglects network congestion, in this way expands productivity of the network. The associations empowered with web RTC innovation items could improve client interaction, promotional initiatives, and economically increment their sales. The development in client confronting ventures, for example, retail, healthcare, and hospitality is expected to additionally support the development of the web RTC market.



Economic advantages of WebRTC innovation, webification of constant communication, and ascend in acceptance of WebRTC innovation among enterprises are some of the important factors that drive the development of the worldwide web real-time communication market. Moreover, increment in ICT spending in developing nations, ascend in cell phone use particularly in Asia-Pacific, development in internet connectivity, and creating imperative internet foundation in Asia-Pacific and Africa help the market development. However, the absence of universal norms and ascend in security and privacy concerns are foreseen to restrict the web real-time communication market development. On the other hand, a mix of AI with WebRTC, expansion of BYOD pattern, and increment in the use of WebRTC for IoT give worthwhile development chances to the worldwide WebRTC market during the investigation period.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment if further segmented into Voice Calling & Conference, Message & File Sharing, Video Calling & Conference and Others. Based on Enabled Device, the market is segmented into Smartphones & Tablets, PCs and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market, by Enabled Device

1.4.3 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Jan - 2020, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by Component

4.1 Global Web Real-Time Communication Solutions Market by Region

4.2 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by Solutions Type

4.2.1 Global Voice Calling & Conference Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Message & File Sharing Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Video Calling & Conference Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Other Solutions Type Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region

4.3 Global Web Real-Time Communication Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by Enabled Device

5.1 Global Web Real-Time Communication Smartphones & Tablets Market by Region

5.2 Global Web Real-Time Communication PCs Market by Region

5.3 Global Web Real-Time Communication Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by End Use

6.1 Global IT & Telecom Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region

6.2 Global Retail Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region

6.3 Global Healthcare Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region

6.4 Global Media & Entertainment Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region

6.5 Global BFSI Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region

6.6 Global Others Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region

7.1 North America Web Real-Time Communication Market

7.2 Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Web Real-Time Communication Market

7.4 LAMEA Web Real-Time Communication Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 AT&T, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Avaya Holdings Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4 Plantronics, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5 Twilio, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6 Oracle Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.6 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Enghouse Systems Limited (Dialogic Corporation)

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.3.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8 Vonage Holdings Corporation (TokBox, Inc.)

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8.4.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 CafeX Communications, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10 Plivo, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview



