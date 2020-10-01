Dublin, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Component, by Deployment Type, by Operator Type, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market size is expected to reach $25.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period. Telecom billing is a method of collecting usage data, gathering it, put on essential charges, and finally generating invoices for customers. In this process, payments are received and recorded that is collected from customers. The billing system helps in the money collection from the customers and therefore is generally considered as accounts receivable.



Billing systems are the part of accounts payable since customers often use services from other firms like long-distance, call completion and wireless roaming through other networks. Revenue management also helpful in predicting the customer's behaviour, that further helps increasing product accessibility as well as pricing to make the maximum possible revenue. The global telecom operators and communication service providers (CSPs) have seen a noteworthy change in past few decades in the number of end-users and their varying demands. As compared to voice communication revenues, value-added and data services emerged as a main revenue source; therefore, the growing demographics of different regions and the dynamic demands for telecom services is boosting the growth of telecom sector and there is need for reducing the executive costs with optimized operational expenses (OPEX).



The increasing number of subscribers for the telecom services across the globe and this is one of the main factors driving the growth of this market. As there is an upsurge in cellular or mobile subscribers, accompanied by challenges such as network congestion and fallout of services are increasing. This rise is thus resulting in the development of efficient and effective billing and revenue management software solutions and services. These solutions and services are used beneficial for the Communication Services Providers (CSPs) to improve their revenue as well as optimizing telecom networks.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Solutions market is further segmented into Billing & Charging, Mediation, Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Operator Type, the market is segmented into Mobile Operator and Internet Service Providers. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market, by Operator Type

1.4.4 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Nov - 2020, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Component

4.1 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Solution Type

4.2.1 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Billing & Charging Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Mediation Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Revenue Assurance Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Fraud Management Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Other Solution Type Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region

4.3 Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global On-premise Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region

5.2 Global Cloud Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Operator Type

6.1 Global Mobile Operator Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region

6.2 Global Internet Service Providers Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Region

7.1 North America Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market

7.2 Canada Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market

7.3 Europe Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market

7.4 Asia Pacific Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market

7.5 Asia Pacific Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market by Country

7.6 LAMEA Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Accenture PLC

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Amdocs Limited

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4 SAP SE

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Ericsson AB

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Oracle Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6.6 SWOT Analysis

8.7 CSG Systems International, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 Cerillion PLC

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9 Sterlite Technologies Limited

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.10 Comarch SA

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



