Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma™ platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Leavitt as a Consultant to the Company. Scott Leavitt is a Past President of the National Association of Health Underwriters and a professional in the insurance industry. Mr. Leavitt brings more than 28 years of comprehensive healthcare experience and relationships from the health insurance, employee benefits, and wellness market segments and will provide guidance to help support and shape continuing innovation at MediXall Group.



Specifically, Mr. Leavitt will help provide guidance and support on strategic initiatives as the company accelerates business growth, expands its services, and strives to increase market share with insured consumers. Furthermore, he will help provide strategic and tactical insights on health insurance market outreach strategy and provide context to market forces potentially impacting Health Karma™ and the Company’s overall strategy.

“I am very excited to be able to Consult with MediXall Group regarding their new program that will help provide tools to consumers to make better decisions about their healthcare needs and to become consumers of healthcare instead of patients of healthcare,” said Mr. Leavitt.

Mr. Leavitt, a financial & Insurance professional with a successful track record in the insurance industry, brings a wealth of experience across many dimensions of healthcare to MediXall.

Along with his strong leadership skills and attention to detail, Scott has a long track record working with both clients and advisors.

Following two years with The MONY Group, he founded the Scott Leavitt Insurance & Financial Services firm in Boise, Idaho. Today, he shares his experience as a General Agent in recruiting, training, and mentoring successful agents with Gem State Financial Group.

He is a Past President of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) in 2008-2009, was the 2010-2011 & 1999-2000 President of Idaho AHU and currently serves on the NAHU Education Foundation. Scott has sat on the Idaho DOI Continuing Education committee and licensing committee. Additionally, Mr. Leavitt is a former Region 7 vice president for NAHU. While NAHU Region 6 membership chair, he guided the region to the NAHU Cup. Prior to that, he was the President of the NAIFA-Boise in 2001 to 2002.

Scott has helped support the private insurance system in all forms of media. Scott has been quoted widely on healthcare, insurance and wellness in several media publications including; The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, INC Magazine, Fox Business, Kiplingers Business, MSN, Money Magazine, Bankrate.com, USA Today, LA Times, Web MD, Yahoo Finance, Business Week, Idaho Statesman, Idaho Business Review and the Spokesman Review.

Scott is also a frequent speaker at conferences around the country, has written several articles for various magazines and has also testified before Congress.

“We are thrilled to be adding Scott Leavitt as a Consultant and leveraging his experience and knowledge, as well as his immense understanding of healthcare and health insurance methodologies to improve health literacy, increase consumer engagement, and expand our strategic relationships with healthcare organizations to help position the organization for success. There are few people in the industry who can equal his deep background in health insurance, employee benefits, and consumer healthcare education,” says Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma. “Scott will be integral to our strategic planning and growth strategy, as he helps shape our position in the health and wellness space.”

As a Consultant, Scott Leavitt will work closely with the MediXall leadership team to consult on business strategy and sales, marketing, and product plans; as well as identifying additional market opportunities and new strategic partnerships for the company.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

Contact: 954-908-3481