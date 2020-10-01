LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA) today signed an agreement with Predictmedix, Inc. (“Predictmedix”) (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF), a medical software company that integrates Artificial Intelligence “AI” into healthcare testing technology. The agreement is to bring Versus’ proprietary rewards platform to the healthcare vertical – allowing healthcare providers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and life science companies to use rewards to recruit and retain a broader range of patients, and to promote compliance in testing medical therapies. These products, for use primarily by CROs, academic medical centers and those in the clinical trials markets, will enter a market that Fortune Business Insights estimates at $40 Billion USD annually.1



Predictmedix will use Versus’s patented rewards and engagement engine to incentivize users and patients to take steps in their treatment. In the case of clinical trials, this may include rewarding patients for joining certain trials, as well as for complying with trial protocols. According to Deloitte, recruiting, retention, and compliance are central issues in the clinical trial space with over 40% of patients not adhering to trial protocols.2 The Versus IP allows for remote data collection, real-time feedback, and a rewards-based engagement that could change patient behaviors and outcomes - saving time and money, and also improving healthcare outcomes by providing more complete trial data.

About Predictmedix, Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. Predictmedix is developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious diseases for identification of symptomatic individuals.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, Predictmedix is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: "Predictmedix is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game and in-app prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

